Recycling lithium batteries

Insights and intelligence to understand the future of the li-ion battery recycling market

Recycled material and the battery supply chain

Interest and investment in lithium battery recycling have grown in recent years as the global battery supply chain looks to feed the growing demand for battery raw materials and reduce carbon emissions from metals production. There are increased legislative pressures to localize supply chains, so market participants are looking at ways to increase battery recycling capacity and adopt black mass as a primary feedstock in manufacturing battery chemicals. Read on to find out more about the latest insights into black mass, recycled metals and electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling.

With Fastmarkets you can:

  • Understand where and how to secure recycling battery supply
  • Get access to historical price, supply and demand data for battery materials and scrap metals
  • Increase knowledge of the lithium battery recycling market, innovations and competitors
  • Stay informed on the latest battery recycling technology and opportunities to modernize the battery supply chain
  • Access expertise on battery recycling and black mass
  • Get greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
The future of lithium battery recycling
Learn more about the emerging battery recycling market
September 16, 2022 09:21 AM
NewGen car image_New and used cars
Understanding lithium battery recycling and the recycled metals market

Get the latest insights on recycling lithium batteries, black mass and the recycled metals market

Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Albemarle considering expansion in Europe
The biggest US-based lithium producer is looking to expand and continues to evaluate “a broad range of … opportunities to expand customers’ future needs,” Albemarle officials said on Thursday May 4
May 10, 2023
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Electra, First Nations group partner to produce black mass
Electra Battery Materials Corporation and First Nation-owned Three Fires Group have partnered to source lithium-ion battery waste generated in the Ontario area and process it into black mass
May 8, 2023
 · 
Grace Asenov
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Extension of consultation period on launch of South Korean black mass payable indicators
After assessing a high volume of market feedback, Fastmarkets is extending by one week the consultation period for its proposal to launch black mass payables indicators in the South Korean market.
May 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Platform Support - STF Price Chart Data Table menu 4
Cobalt market outlook: Five key factors to watch
Fastmarkets experts share cobalt forecasts, data and interactive price charts to demonstrate the volatile battery materials landscape and make some key predictions about the future of the cobalt market
May 2, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Aurubis well-supplied with copper inputs, ample availability of concentrates and recycling | Hotter Commodities
The copper market is well-supplied from the perspective of a European custom-smelter, with ample availability of concentrates and recycling inputs, the chief executive officer of Germany’s Aurubis, Roland Harings said to Fastmarkets
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch Asian black mass payable indicators: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to launch weekly price assessments for black mass payable indicators, delivered South Korea, to provide insight to Asia’s burgeoning battery recycling sector.
April 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
How we can help you understand the battery recycling market

Learn more about how our Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook can help you

Financial and Technical Data Analysis Graph Showing Search Findings
Fastmarkets NewGen
Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market

The Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook includes 10-year source, supply and price forecasts so battery and automakers, material manufacturers and battery recyclers can understand and leverage recycling supply.

With Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook, you’ll be able to:

  • Dig into forecasts and outlooks for black mass and battery materials
  • Get a clear and accurate assessment of battery technology and the major recyclers
  • Get actionable insights on the economics of battery chemistries
  • Understand key ESG and supply chain qualification criteria

Why use a price reporting agency?

Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.

