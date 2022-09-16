Recycling lithium batteries
Insights and intelligence to understand the future of the li-ion battery recycling market
Interest and investment in lithium battery recycling have grown in recent years as the global battery supply chain looks to feed the growing demand for battery raw materials and reduce carbon emissions from metals production. There are increased legislative pressures to localize supply chains, so market participants are looking at ways to increase battery recycling capacity and adopt black mass as a primary feedstock in manufacturing battery chemicals. Read on to find out more about the latest insights into black mass, recycled metals and electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling.
With Fastmarkets you can:
- Understand where and how to secure recycling battery supply
- Get access to historical price, supply and demand data for battery materials and scrap metals
- Increase knowledge of the lithium battery recycling market, innovations and competitors
- Stay informed on the latest battery recycling technology and opportunities to modernize the battery supply chain
- Access expertise on battery recycling and black mass
- Get greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
Get the latest insights on recycling lithium batteries, black mass and the recycled metals market
Learn more about how our Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook can help you
The Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook includes 10-year source, supply and price forecasts so battery and automakers, material manufacturers and battery recyclers can understand and leverage recycling supply.
With Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook, you’ll be able to:
- Dig into forecasts and outlooks for black mass and battery materials
- Get a clear and accurate assessment of battery technology and the major recyclers
- Get actionable insights on the economics of battery chemistries
- Understand key ESG and supply chain qualification criteria
You may also be interested in:
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.