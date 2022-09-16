Recycling lithium batteries

Recycled material and the battery supply chain

Interest and investment in lithium battery recycling have grown in recent years as the global battery supply chain looks to feed the growing demand for battery raw materials and reduce carbon emissions from metals production. There are increased legislative pressures to localize supply chains, so market participants are looking at ways to increase battery recycling capacity and adopt black mass as a primary feedstock in manufacturing battery chemicals. Read on to find out more about the latest insights into black mass, recycled metals and electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling.

