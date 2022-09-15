Methodology Contact us Login

Lithium

How the lithium market is helping shape a greener future

The next decade is critical to the success of the lithium market with increasing and sustained demand coming from the global new energy markets. Growth in electric vehicles continues to drive lithium demand, but this rapid growth is testing the market’s ability to expand supply.

Current and future market participants need a clear and robust understanding of the factors at play to enable decision-making guided by their strategies and the evolution of the market.

Our experts are embedded in this market, providing price data and market intelligence to help you make sense of today and tomorrow. Stay informed through our news, forecasting and analysis.

The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
What’s happening in the lithium market?

Get the latest news and analysis on the lithium market from our team of reporters, analysts and researchers.

Emilie Bodoin from Pure Lithium on lithium metal to solid state battery use in energy transition promo thumbnail
From lithium metal to solid-state batteries: How will they be used in the energy transition?
Emilie Bodoin, founder and CEO of Pure Lithium, explains how lithium metal batteries differ from other battery chemistries in the energy transition, as well as the challenges to producing a commercially-viable and truly solid-state battery for use in electric vehicles
September 15, 2022
Daniel Jimemez from iLiMarkets on lithium mining economic and social costs promo thumbnail
Understanding the greatest economic and social costs of becoming a lithium miner
In this video interview with Daniel Jimenez from iLiMarkets, he shares his views on the greatest social and economic costs of lithium mining and explains the key geopolitical drivers in the market
September 15, 2022
Elewout Depicker from LiCycle on battery recycling and the lithium supply gap promo thumbnail
Battery recycling: How it will help fill the lithium supply gap with Elewout Depicker, Li-Cycle
Hear from Elewout Depicker, vice president commercial and corporate development for Li-Cycle, as he explains the most significant barriers to battery recycling as well as what the industry can do to advance these processes
September 9, 2022
Metals and mining
Delayed publication of battery grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea spot prices was delayed on Thursday September 1, due to a reporting team error.
September 1, 2022
Emily Hersh from Luna Lithium the developing US lithium battery supply chain promo thumbnail
How developing the US lithium battery supply chain will improve domestic supply
Watch this video with Emily Hersh, CEO of Luna Lithium, as she explains how the domestic lithium battery supply is currently developing in the US and how it will help to improve domestic lithium supply
September 1, 2022
The challenge with closing the loop in lithium-ion battery recycling
Martin Steinbild, managing director for Steinbild Consulting, shares his insights into the challenges to closing the loop in lithium-ion battery recycling, as well as the strategic aspects to this industry that market participants should be aware of.
September 1, 2022
