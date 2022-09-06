Energy risk management

With the volatility of the battery materials market, Fastmarkets NewGen lithium and cobalt futures contracts enable you access to risk management solutions as you make strategic business decisions. We work with global exchanges to help market participants to secure rates and reduce exposure to price volatility and the challenges it brings to managing margins and costs.

How will risk management help?

Lock in profits

Improve cash flow, forecasting and budgeting

Boost credit rating and cut cost of capital

Secure flexible price offerings

What futures contracts are available?

If you are interested in using futures contracts to help secure rates and reduce exposure to price volatility, there are a number of contracts available with these exchanges:

