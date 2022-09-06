Energy risk management

Methodology Contact us Login

With the volatility of the battery materials market, Fastmarkets NewGen lithium and cobalt futures contracts enable you access to risk management solutions as you make strategic business decisions. We work with global exchanges to help market participants to secure rates and reduce exposure to price volatility and the challenges it brings to managing margins and costs.

How will risk management help?

  • Lock in profits
  • Improve cash flow, forecasting and budgeting
  • Boost credit rating and cut cost of capital
  • Secure flexible price offerings

What futures contracts are available?

If you are interested in using futures contracts to help secure rates and reduce exposure to price volatility, there are a number of contracts available with these exchanges:

The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
Read the latest risk management insights
Business Finance, accounting, contract, advisor investment consulting marketing plan for the company with using tablet and computer technology in analysis.
Commodity hedging: Trading cobalt using seasonal and technical analysis
How to use seasonal and technical analysis within your risk management tool kit
September 6, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Commodity risk management: Evaluating the Spread between SHFE and NBSK pulp futures
Defining an arbitrage between the adjusted SHFE-NBSK pulp spread using a mean reverting technique
August 30, 2022
 · 
David Becker
A feed mill’s guide to hedging organic soybean meal
How to use over-the-counter financial products to reduce your commodity risk
August 18, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Commodity risk management: Do the benefits of hedging battery raw materials justify the costs?
With the volatility of the battery raw materials market, commodity hedging investments can help to mitigate potential losses
August 16, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Average priced option: A risk manager’s guide based on a soybean oil volatility case study
Why Asian options are commonly used for commodity hedging
July 22, 2022
 · 
David Becker
A refiner’s guide: How to manage your feedstock risk
Risk management and commodity hedging for refiners, crushers, and blenders
July 8, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
More energy products we offer
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Short-Term Forecasts
Understand the demands of today and plan for tomorrow
November 26, 2021
Long-Term Forecasts
Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change
September 19, 2022
Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Battery Cost Model
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
