Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Risk management

Grow and protect your profits

If your business produces or consumes agriculture, forestry, and metals and mining commodities, you’re exposed to risks ranging from unseasonable weather to unexpectedly high prices. Market sentiment and multiple other complex factors contribute to an ever-shifting landscape, never more so than in recent years, when Covid-19 and a series of geopolitical crises highlighted the fragility of global supply chains.

To insulate your business from volatility, Fastmarkets can help you understand the tools that could help you mitigate or enhance your exposure to the commodities prices that drive your operational returns. Our team will work with yours to uncover why, how, and what firms like yours hedge.

Talk to us about risk management
Futures contracts
Use Fastmarkets price data to settle against exchange-traded commodity derivative contracts
Learn more
Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background
How we can help you manage price risk

Using a wide range of commodities expertise, we can help you hedge targeted price exposure. We’ll help you evaluate a range of commodity prices that can impact your business and run scenario analysis so you can exploit opportunities and curtail any threats thrown at you.

Analyze your exposure to Fastmarkets’ commodity prices
Learn about commodity hedging using OTC and Exchange-traded derivatives
Latest risk management insights
Different colors of leather
A designer’s guide to hedging leather prices
David Becker discusses the way to lock in future leather prices using a financial product
April 6, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Corn cob with green leaves growth in agriculture field outdoor
A purchasing manager’s guide to offsetting price risk exposure
March 17, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Soy field in early morning. Soy agriculture
Commodity trading: A guide to hedging, futures contracts and zero-cost collars
How buyers and sellers can use zero-cost collars and other risk management strategies to participate in higher (or lower) commodity prices
March 3, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Calculator and ballpoint pen on stock market data chart
How to hedge price risk in a volatile market
David Becker explains how using derivatives can help protect profit margins during times of market volatility
February 25, 2022
 · 
David Becker

Explore more insights
Schedule a call

Our risk management experts will talk you through the tools that can identify the risks inherent in your business model and ways to mitigate those risks.

Talk to us

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed