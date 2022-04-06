Risk management

If your business produces or consumes agriculture, forestry, and metals and mining commodities, you’re exposed to risks ranging from unseasonable weather to unexpectedly high prices. Market sentiment and multiple other complex factors contribute to an ever-shifting landscape, never more so than in recent years, when Covid-19 and a series of geopolitical crises highlighted the fragility of global supply chains.

To insulate your business from volatility, Fastmarkets can help you understand the tools that could help you mitigate or enhance your exposure to the commodities prices that drive your operational returns. Our team will work with yours to uncover why, how, and what firms like yours hedge.