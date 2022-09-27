Fastmarkets NewGen Lithium Long-Term Forecast
Get long-term clarity and market intelligence in the critical lithium market
Lithium is critical to electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) growth, but supply and price risks abound. Demand based on different battery chemistries is capitalizing on lithium properties while seeking to manage concerns about the availability and price of supply.
This is made more complicated as long-term supply is increasingly dependent on new projects where planned timing may materially differ from the actual timing, and on supply from lepidolite production and direct lithium extraction (DLE).
The Fastmarkets NewGen Lithium Long-Term Forecast leverages our 50-year heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the lithium market. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the lithium market will evolve in the next 10 years.
The 10-year Lithium Long-Term Forecast includes:
- Price forecasts for lithium (Li2CO3 and LiOH)
- Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries
- Supply forecasts including an in-depth review of future supply from existing and new producers and projects
- Supply/demand balances
- Access to analysts
- Analysis of the pricing mechanisms used, including the use of indexation
