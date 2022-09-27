Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets NewGen Lithium Long-Term Forecast

Get long-term clarity and market intelligence in the critical lithium market

Lithium is critical to electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) growth, but supply and price risks abound. Demand based on different battery chemistries is capitalizing on lithium properties while seeking to manage concerns about the availability and price of supply.

This is made more complicated as long-term supply is increasingly dependent on new projects where planned timing may materially differ from the actual timing, and on supply from lepidolite production and direct lithium extraction (DLE).

The Fastmarkets NewGen Lithium Long-Term Forecast leverages our 50-year heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the lithium market. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the lithium market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year Lithium Long-Term Forecast includes:

  • Price forecasts for lithium (Li2CO3 and LiOH)
  • Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries
  • Supply forecasts including an in-depth review of future supply from existing and new producers and projects
  • Supply/demand balances
  • Access to analysts
  • Analysis of the pricing mechanisms used, including the use of indexation

Browse lithium market insights

Read some of the latest market coverage from our team of price reporters, researchers and editorial team from across the globe

SGX opens trading in cobalt and lithium derivatives backed by Fastmarkets’ pricing assessments
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched a set of battery raw materials derivatives on Monday September 26, including contracts for cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
September 27, 2022
 · 
Alexander Cook
Emilie Bodoin from Pure Lithium on lithium metal to solid state battery use in energy transition promo thumbnail
From lithium metal to solid-state batteries: How will they be used in the energy transition?
Emilie Bodoin, founder and CEO of Pure Lithium, explains how lithium metal batteries differ from other battery chemistries in the energy transition, as well as the challenges to producing a commercially-viable and truly solid-state battery for use in electric vehicles
September 15, 2022
Daniel Jimemez from iLiMarkets on lithium mining economic and social costs promo thumbnail
Understanding the greatest economic and social costs of becoming a lithium miner
In this video interview with Daniel Jimenez from iLiMarkets, he shares his views on the greatest social and economic costs of lithium mining and explains the key geopolitical drivers in the market
September 15, 2022

Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
