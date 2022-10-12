Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets NewGen Graphite Long-Term Forecast

Understand where and when graphite supply will come online with a 10-year outlook on the graphite market

Both natural and synthetic graphite play a key role in the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

The next 10 years matter as different cathode chemistries will pull on graphite supplies – placing a premium on understanding where and when graphite supply will come online. Add to this the need to understand if changes to the production process to ease ESG concerns, particularly the synthetic graphite production process, will have a material impact on price.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Graphite Long-Term Forecast leverages our deep immersion in the graphite market and the associated price data and market intelligence. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the graphite market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year Graphite Long-Term Forecast includes:

  • Price forecasts for graphite spherical and graphite flake for Europe and China
  • Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries
  • Supply forecasts including an in-depth review of future supply from existing and new producers and projects
  • Supply/demand balances
  • An in-depth analysis of precursor/active material capacity in China
  • Access to our expert analysts

Recent graphite price weakness masks phenomenal demand growth
Apparent weakness in graphite markets in recent months is masking the underlying graphite demand story
October 12, 2022
 · 
Amy Bennett
Global market connections and trends - globe
Commoditization is key to the development of graphite industry: Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022
The graphite industry needs increased standardization along the chain toward active anode materials in order to attract investment, according to participants on a panel at Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials conference in Barcelona, Spain
September 28, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Electric light trails connecting destinations on a mountain road from a bird's eye view
Graphite prices show resilience amid growing demand-side concerns
Covid-19 lockdowns in China together with the geopolitical impact of the Ukraine-Russia war continue to dampen demand for EVs battery raw materials such as graphite; logistical issues and high container costs are also creating supply-side concerns
May 30, 2022
 · 
Amy Bennett

We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
