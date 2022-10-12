Methodology Contact us Login

Exponential growth from the electric vehicle sector has propelled the industry’s graphite requirements and created challenges for in the graphic market. Various widely-used lithium-ion batteries – from LFP to NCM cathodes – use graphite anodes. When it comes to ESG considerations in the graphite industry, we are seeing awareness and incorporation of stricter policies developing, particularly in China.

Our reporters and researchers cover the advantages and disadvantages of synthetic versus natural graphite, and provide price data, outlooks and insights into the supply-demand balance.

What’s happening in the graphite market?

Get the latest graphite news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

Graphite ore in mine
Recent graphite price weakness masks phenomenal demand growth
Apparent weakness in graphite markets in recent months is masking the underlying graphite demand story
October 12, 2022
 · 
Amy Bennett
Global market connections and trends - globe
Commoditization is key to the development of graphite industry: Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022
The graphite industry needs increased standardization along the chain toward active anode materials in order to attract investment, according to participants on a panel at Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials conference in Barcelona, Spain
September 28, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Electric light trails connecting destinations on a mountain road from a bird's eye view
Graphite prices show resilience amid growing demand-side concerns
Covid-19 lockdowns in China together with the geopolitical impact of the Ukraine-Russia war continue to dampen demand for EVs battery raw materials such as graphite; logistical issues and high container costs are also creating supply-side concerns
May 30, 2022
 · 
Amy Bennett
Electric Car
Risk outlook for battery raw materials: price dynamics, supply/demand imbalance and demand destruction
Surging prices for battery raw materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite, and the supply/demand imbalance from the lack of investment extraction and production were key topics from our recent risk outlook webinar
May 10, 2022
The operation of EDM machine with graphite electrode materials.
Multiple factors lead to graphite electrode price surge
The prices for electrodes made from synthetic graphite have been rising strongly as a result of feedstock cost rises, increased competition and tightened product availability
April 27, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Graphite market page header image
Natural flake graphite market still affected by supply chain issues
The natural flake graphite market continued to face availability issues because of uncertainties created by factors such as China’s anti-pollution efforts, Covid-19 outbreaks and global logistics disruptions
April 1, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Fastmarkets NewGen Forecasts
Access critical short- and long-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
September 27, 2022
Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021

