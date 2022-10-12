Exponential growth from the electric vehicle sector has propelled the industry’s graphite requirements and created challenges for in the graphic market. Various widely-used lithium-ion batteries – from LFP to NCM cathodes – use graphite anodes. When it comes to ESG considerations in the graphite industry, we are seeing awareness and incorporation of stricter policies developing, particularly in China.

Our reporters and researchers cover the advantages and disadvantages of synthetic versus natural graphite, and provide price data, outlooks and insights into the supply-demand balance.