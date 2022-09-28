Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index

Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components

Surging battery material costs are driving up the cost of electric vehicles (EV) and complicating the ability to bring EVs into cost-equivalency with gas-powered vehicles.

It is placing greater emphasis on battery chemistries that balance cost with raw material supply while considering ESG credentials and vehicle performance.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index is an easy-to-use cost model for active anode material (AAM) and cathode active material (CAM). It includes an assessment of both materials and processing costs as well as historical data to provide cost and cost trends.

Key features of the Battery Cost Index

  • Includes material and production costs for NMC (111, 532, 622, and 811) and LMO cathodes and graphite anodes

  • Is able to be customized for different customer needs

  • Leverages market-leading Fastmarkets price data to provide real-time CAM costs

Request a demo

Speak to one of our experts or request a demo of this product here

The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
Find out more
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
Read the latest battery materials insights
Aerial View Of Buildings In Town
European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022 – ten things we learned
Key talking points among delegates at Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials conference in Barcelona, Spain, September 20-21
September 28, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
illustration of electric cars charging in carpark
Regulations, tight supply and pricing mechanisms: Major headwinds for the battery materials market
Topics including regulation concerns, high prices and tight global supply of lithium as well as the need for price transparency dominated conversations and presentations at this year’s European Battery Raw Materials Conference in Barcelona
September 28, 2022
 · 
Justin Yang
Global market connections and trends - globe
Commoditization is key to the development of graphite industry: Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022
The graphite industry needs increased standardization along the chain toward active anode materials in order to attract investment, according to participants on a panel at Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials conference in Barcelona, Spain
September 28, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Load More
More energy products we offer
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Fastmarkets NewGen Forecasts
Access critical short- and long-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
September 27, 2022
Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
Risk management
Energy risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
September 19, 2022
Get in touch

If you would like to speak to one of our experts or request a demo of our products, fill out the form here

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed