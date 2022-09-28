Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
Surging battery material costs are driving up the cost of electric vehicles (EV) and complicating the ability to bring EVs into cost-equivalency with gas-powered vehicles.
It is placing greater emphasis on battery chemistries that balance cost with raw material supply while considering ESG credentials and vehicle performance.
The Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index is an easy-to-use cost model for active anode material (AAM) and cathode active material (CAM). It includes an assessment of both materials and processing costs as well as historical data to provide cost and cost trends.
Key features of the Battery Cost Index
- Includes material and production costs for NMC (111, 532, 622, and 811) and LMO cathodes and graphite anodes
- Is able to be customized for different customer needs
Leverages market-leading Fastmarkets price data to provide real-time CAM costs
