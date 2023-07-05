Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets NewGen copper long-term forecast

Anticipate global market trends and understand supply/demand balances in the copper market

Our copper long-term forecasts are part of a set of products including long-term forecasts for lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel

Copper is critical to the energy transition. It is already used widely in electrical cabling applications, and the greater need for wiring in electric vehicles (EVs) and in renewable electricity generation will add to consumption from other, traditional sectors.

In 2022, traditional sectors accounted for 92% of refined copper demand, with energy transition sectors, such as wind and solar power and EVs, accounting for the rest.

The Fastmarkets NewGen copper long-term forecast leverages our heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the copper market. These insights are paired with economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the copper market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year copper long-term forecast includes:

  • Price forecasts for the LME copper price
  • Supply/demand balances for copper across the 10-year horizon
  • Demand analysis by energy transition sector (wind, solar and EVs) as well as for traditional uses
  • Access to analysts

View from above of the pit of an open-pit copper mine in Chile
Mixed month ahead for base metals prices as optimism over China cools
Base metal futures on the London Metal Exchange are showing little signs of change as China’s potential economic stimulus failed to materialize in June causing sentiment of rebounding Chinese demand to dampen
July 5, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Copper elements ready to be used for the production of electric motors
Decarbonization must be across value chain, not just copper competition, Aurubis CEO says
The copper industry must work together to decarbonize procedures across the board to tackle the challenges of climate change while moves toward electrification will create a boom in copper demand, Aurubis chief executive officer Roland Harings has said
June 20, 2023
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
wind turbines up close
Climate change presents ‘once-in-a-century’ opportunity for commodities traders: TELF
In a highly energy-intensive and carbon-generative industry like ferro-chrome, producers naturally have a growing focus on their energy usage and emission levels and what they can do to mitigate them, especially while end users increasingly look to solidify their own green credentials
June 20, 2023
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell

Solar panels, sustainable energy, renewable energy
