Copper is critical to the energy transition. It is already used widely in electrical cabling applications, and the greater need for wiring in electric vehicles (EVs) and in renewable electricity generation will add to consumption from other, traditional sectors.

In 2022, traditional sectors accounted for 92% of refined copper demand, with energy transition sectors, such as wind and solar power and EVs, accounting for the rest.

The Fastmarkets NewGen copper long-term forecast leverages our heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the copper market. These insights are paired with economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the copper market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year copper long-term forecast includes:

Price forecasts for the LME copper price

Supply/demand balances for copper across the 10-year horizon

Demand analysis by energy transition sector (wind, solar and EVs) as well as for traditional uses

