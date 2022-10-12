Cobalt remains a critical battery material for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets – with the EVs becoming the largest demand segment in 2022. At the same time, the structure of the cobalt market is changing as new, geographically diverse supply is brought to market and the increased focus on ESG is leading to strides in cleaning up the supply chain.

Market participants, particularly battery makers and automakers benefit from a 10-year view. It gives them more flexibility and confidence to include cobalt in the chemistry plans as supply diversity grows and ESG concerns lessen.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Cobalt Long-Term Forecast leverages our heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the cobalt market. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the cobalt market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year Cobalt Long-Term Forecast includes:

Price forecasts for cobalt standard grade

Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries

Key ESG and supply chain qualification criteria

Supply forecasts including an in-depth review of future supply from existing and new production and projects and geographical analysis, including DRC, Indonesia, Americas, Australia, Africa, Europe and the rest of the world

Analysis of cobalt processing production

The developments of cobalt recycling and its impact on the supply chain

Access to expert analysts



