Fastmarkets NewGen Cobalt Long-Term Forecast

Insights and expert economic modeling to give you unmatched clarity into how the cobalt market will evolve

Cobalt remains a critical battery material for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets – with the EVs becoming the largest demand segment in 2022. At the same time, the structure of the cobalt market is changing as new, geographically diverse supply is brought to market and the increased focus on ESG is leading to strides in cleaning up the supply chain.

Market participants, particularly battery makers and automakers benefit from a 10-year view. It gives them more flexibility and confidence to include cobalt in the chemistry plans as supply diversity grows and ESG concerns lessen.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Cobalt Long-Term Forecast leverages our heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the cobalt market. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the cobalt market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year Cobalt Long-Term Forecast includes:

  • Price forecasts for cobalt standard grade
  • Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries
  • Key ESG and supply chain qualification criteria
  • Supply forecasts including an in-depth review of future supply from existing and new production and projects and geographical analysis, including DRC, Indonesia, Americas, Australia, Africa, Europe and the rest of the world
  • Analysis of cobalt processing production
  • The developments of cobalt recycling and its impact on the supply chain
  • Access to expert analysts

China new energy vehicles_energy transition
GM to collaborate with Queensland Pacific Metals for nickel and cobalt supply
United States automotive firm General Motors (GM) announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with Australia-based miner Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) for nickel and cobalt sulfate supply
October 12, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Clarification on treatment of Russian brands in Fastmarkets’ methodologies
Fastmarkets wishes to clarify in this pricing notice its current methodological approach to Russian brands in its metals and mining pricing assessment process after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
September 30, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
electric vehicle speeds through street
SGX opens trading in cobalt and lithium derivatives backed by Fastmarkets’ pricing assessments
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched a set of battery raw materials derivatives on Monday September 26, including contracts for cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
September 27, 2022
 · 
Alexander Cook

Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
