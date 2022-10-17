Nickel is critical to electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) growth, as well as to support traditional uses. But the nickel market itself is in flux as new supply comes online and new methods emerge to expand battery-grade nickel.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Nickel Long-Term Forecast leverages our heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the nickel market. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the nickel market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year Nickel Long-Term Forecast includes:

Price forecasts for the LME nickel price and the nickel sulfate premium

Supply/demand balances for nickel across the 10-year horizon

Analysis of the pricing mechanisms used, including the use of premiums

Covers ramp up of MHP and matte production in Indonesia and build out of refining capacities for battery grade nickel sulfate

Demand analysis by vehicle type and cathode chemistries, and traditional uses

Access to expert analysts



