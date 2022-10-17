Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets NewGen Nickel Long-Term Forecast

Access price data and market intelligence to give you a transparent view of how the nickel market will evolve

Nickel is critical to electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) growth, as well as to support traditional uses. But the nickel market itself is in flux as new supply comes online and new methods emerge to expand battery-grade nickel.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Nickel Long-Term Forecast leverages our heritage in providing price data and market intelligence in the nickel market. These insights are paired with expert economic modeling and data to provide market participants and investors with unmatched clarity on how the nickel market will evolve in the next 10 years.

The 10-year Nickel Long-Term Forecast includes:

  • Price forecasts for the LME nickel price and the nickel sulfate premium
  • Supply/demand balances for nickel across the 10-year horizon
  • Analysis of the pricing mechanisms used, including the use of premiums
  • Covers ramp up of MHP and matte production in Indonesia and build out of refining capacities for battery grade nickel sulfate
  • Demand analysis by vehicle type and cathode chemistries, and traditional uses
  • Access to expert analysts

Browse nickel market insights

Read some of the latest market coverage coming from our team of price reporters, researchers and editorial team from across the globe

Increase in frequency of Fastmarkets’ nickel sulfate price assessments cif China, Japan, Korea
Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of its nickel sulfate price assessments, cif China, Japan and Korea, to weekly from monthly, with the first weekly price assessments to be published on Friday October 21.
October 17, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
GM to collaborate with Queensland Pacific Metals for nickel and cobalt supply
United States automotive firm General Motors (GM) announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with Australia-based miner Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) for nickel and cobalt sulfate supply
October 12, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Eagle Metals forced to diversify copper, stainless suppliers
Eagle Metals Inc is looking to diversify its copper and stainless steel supply chains in the face of soaring energy costs and rising demand, which could create supply deficits, according to the specialty reroll mill’s top executive
September 26, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov

Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
