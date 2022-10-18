Lithium prices
Track lithium commodity prices daily with Fastmarkets
Trade with lithium price data that is unbiased, IOSCO-compliant and widely used across the energy commodity markets. Our lithium prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions.
You need transparency and clarity in these volatile markets and we recognize the importance of being clear about our lithium price assessment and index process. Our independently audited lithium pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles. Our price reporters are required to follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance.
Fastmarkets has more than 150 years of specialist commodity expertise. As well as our thousands of metals prices, we have two benchmark lithium prices, both launched in 2017: lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. Fastmarkets also offers a market-leading spodumene price.
The LME, CME and SGX have all launched or announced futures contracts that are cash settled against the Fastmarkets lithium indices. These allow market participants to lock in future prices, hedging as much or as little exposure as they wish. The ability to protect margins in this way enables supply chains to be more robust, while strengthening the growth of the battery materials market.
Stay up to date with the latest price data for our benchmark lithium prices and leading spodumene price
We have reached a critical stage in the transition to a low-carbon future, but this ambition can create supply chains which are volatile and imbalanced, impacting the key electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.
As you navigate this ever-changing landscape, you need prices and forecasts for key battery materials that you can rely on to reflect supply and demand conditions now and for the future.
By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:
- Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
- Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
- Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
- Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
- Offer a reliable indicator of a battery material’s value and conditions
- Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
- Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
- Provide essential outlooks for black mass and battery material recycling
The new lithium futures [contract] will provide our customers with another tool for managing the price risk associated with the manufacturing of electric vehicles.
We provide the lithium commodity price for the following:
|Spodumene price
|Spodumene 6% Li2O min, CIF China, $/tonne
