Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Lithium prices

Track lithium commodity prices daily with Fastmarkets

Why use Fastmarkets’ lithium prices?

Trade with lithium price data that is unbiased, IOSCO-compliant and widely used across the energy commodity markets. Our lithium prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions.

You need transparency and clarity in these volatile markets and we recognize the importance of being clear about our lithium price assessment and index process. Our independently audited lithium pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles. Our price reporters are required to follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance.

Fastmarkets has more than 150 years of specialist commodity expertise. As well as our thousands of metals prices, we have two benchmark lithium prices, both launched in 2017: lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. Fastmarkets also offers a market-leading spodumene price.

The LME, CME and SGX have all launched or announced futures contracts that are cash settled against the Fastmarkets lithium indices. These allow market participants to lock in future prices, hedging as much or as little exposure as they wish. The ability to protect margins in this way enables supply chains to be more robust, while strengthening the growth of the battery materials market.

Talk to us about our lithium prices

Are you interested in getting daily lithium price updates?
Get in touch today

Lithium price charts

Stay up to date with the latest price data for our benchmark lithium prices and leading spodumene price with the price charts below

Lithium prices pick up after decline

Spodumene price remains muted

Download our free battery materials short-term forecast sample today

Get a copy

Lithium price methodology
Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Find out more
Why use a price reporting agency?

We have reached a critical stage in the transition to a low-carbon future, but this ambition can create supply chains which are volatile and imbalanced, impacting the key electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

As you navigate this ever-changing landscape, you need prices and forecasts for key battery materials that you can rely on to reflect supply and demand conditions now and for the future.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • Offer a reliable indicator of a battery material’s value and conditions
  • Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
  • Provide essential outlooks for black mass and battery material recycling

Find out more

Meet the team
The new lithium futures [contract] will provide our customers with another tool for managing the price risk associated with the manufacturing of electric vehicles.
Young-Jin Chang, managing director and global head of metals at the CME Group
Lithium forecasting, price data and other products to help you
icon_forecasts.png
Fastmarkets NewGen lithium long-term forecast
Get long-term clarity and market intelligence in the critical lithium market
October 18, 2022
NewGenIcon_Forecasts_Lt.png
Fastmarkets NewGen short-term forecasts
Understand the battery material demands of today and plan for tomorrow
November 26, 2021
NewGenIcon_Prices_Lt.png
Fastmarkets NewGen price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_RiskMgmt_Lt.png
Fastmarkets NewGen risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
September 19, 2022
NewGenIcon_Events_Lt.png
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
NewGenIcon_News_Lt.png
Fastmarkets NewGen news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Fastmarkets lithium price data

We provide the lithium commodity price for the following:

Lithium carbonate: Spot pricesLithium carbonate: Contract prices
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price cif China, Japan & KoreaLithium carbonate min 99% Li2CO3 technical and industrial grades, contract prices CIF China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & KoreaLithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, contract prices CIF China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kgLithium carbonate min 99% Li2CO3 technical and industrial grades, contract prices DDP Europe and US, $/kg
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kgLithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, contract prices DDP Europe and US, $/kg
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne

Lithium hydroxide: Spot pricesLithium hydroxide: Contract prices
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kgLithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O technical and industrial grades, contract prices CIF China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kgLithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O battery grade, contract prices CIF China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kgLithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O technical and industrial grades, contract prices DDP Europe and US, $/kg
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kgLithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O battery grade, contract prices DDP Europe and US, $/kg
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne

Spodumene price
Spodumene 6% Li2O min, CIF China, $/tonne
Get in touch
Market-reflective prices, forecasts and insights for the battery materials markets: Discover how Fastmarkets NewGen can help you navigate this ever-changing landscape
Speak to us today
Platform_dashboard.png
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed