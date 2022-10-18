Why use Fastmarkets’ lithium prices?

Trade with lithium price data that is unbiased, IOSCO-compliant and widely used across the energy commodity markets. Our lithium prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions.

You need transparency and clarity in these volatile markets and we recognize the importance of being clear about our lithium price assessment and index process. Our independently audited lithium pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles. Our price reporters are required to follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance.

Fastmarkets has more than 150 years of specialist commodity expertise. As well as our thousands of metals prices, we have two benchmark lithium prices, both launched in 2017: lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. Fastmarkets also offers a market-leading spodumene price.

The LME, CME and SGX have all launched or announced futures contracts that are cash settled against the Fastmarkets lithium indices. These allow market participants to lock in future prices, hedging as much or as little exposure as they wish. The ability to protect margins in this way enables supply chains to be more robust, while strengthening the growth of the battery materials market.