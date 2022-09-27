Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Energy forecasts

Get in front of trends, and see what’s to come in the next 10 years

Our experts provide forecasts and insights to help market participants in the upstream, midstream and downstream anticipate supply chain performance and assess key battery materials’ demand, supply and price.

With battery materials playing an even more critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and market volatility and high prices continuing to put a strain on the market, it’s crucial for market participants to have a persistent view of what’s ahead.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Short-Term Forecasts include an analysis of supply and demand fundamentals for lithium, nickel, cobalt manganese and graphite, as well as a 2-year price forecast for lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and cobalt. Head to the Short-Term Forecasts page below or click here to find out more information.

Key features of the Fastmarkets NewGen Long-term Forecasts include a comprehensive 10-year outlook on supply, demand and prices for lithium, nickel (sulfate), cobalt and graphite, as well as an analysis of price mechanisms adoption including indexation. Select the Long-Term Forecasts icon below or click here to find out more.

Why there's still time to avoid a lithium supply crunch - promo image
Short-Term Forecasts
Understand the demands of today and plan for tomorrow
Find out more
Highway viaduct at dusk
Long-Term Forecasts
Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change
Find out more
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
Get in touch today
Speak to someone about our battery materials insights and forecasting
Speak with us
The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
Find out more
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
Browse new energy market insights
Close-Up Of Copper Wires On Table
Market uncertainty, energy transition concerns focus of non-ferrous discussions at ISRI Roundtables
Conversations and panel discussions at the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Roundtables in Chicago on September 14-16 largely centered around market uncertainty and navigating complex geopolitical landscapes during a time of energy transition and low domestic demand
September 27, 2022
 · 
Kirstyn Petras
Electric Car in Charging Station
Soaring energy prices place EV and petrol costs almost on a par
According to recent findings by motoring association, RAC, rising charging costs could hinder electrification in the UK
September 27, 2022
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
electric vehicle speeds through street
SGX opens trading in cobalt and lithium derivatives backed by Fastmarkets’ pricing assessments
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched a set of battery raw materials derivatives on Monday September 26, including contracts for cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
September 27, 2022
 · 
Alexander Cook
Load More
Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
More energy products we offer
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Battery Cost Model
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
September 19, 2022
Risk management
Energy risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
Get in touch

If you would like to speak to one of our experts or request a demo of our products, fill out the form here

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed