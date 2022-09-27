Energy forecasts

Our experts provide forecasts and insights to help market participants in the upstream, midstream and downstream anticipate supply chain performance and assess key battery materials’ demand, supply and price.

With battery materials playing an even more critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and market volatility and high prices continuing to put a strain on the market, it’s crucial for market participants to have a persistent view of what’s ahead.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Short-Term Forecasts include an analysis of supply and demand fundamentals for lithium, nickel, cobalt manganese and graphite, as well as a 2-year price forecast for lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and cobalt. Head to the Short-Term Forecasts page below or click here to find out more information.

Key features of the Fastmarkets NewGen Long-term Forecasts include a comprehensive 10-year outlook on supply, demand and prices for lithium, nickel (sulfate), cobalt and graphite, as well as an analysis of price mechanisms adoption including indexation. Select the Long-Term Forecasts icon below or click here to find out more.