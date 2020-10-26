Achieving timely investments into capacity expansions will be a leading challenge for the lithium industry in the coming years to meet the expected growth in demand, attendees of Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets 2020 virtual conference heard.
US hot-rolled coil prices continue to hover around $36 per hundredweight ($720 per ton) amid fears that scant spot availability could snarl downstream supply chains, market participants said.
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will soon transition to sourcing cobalt and lithium for electric vehicles (EV) batteries only from certified mines to reduce the environmental and social impact of its supply chains, it said on Thursday November 12.
Fastmarkets reporters present the key themes and discussion points from the Lithium Supply and Markets online conference, which was held online on October 26-28.
Trade groups representing different segments of the aluminium industry appealed to the incoming United States presidential administration to take contrary actions on the Section 232 aluminium tariffs.
The base metals on the London Metal Exchange were mainly weaker this morning, Friday January 15, while those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly firmer in line with the stronger Chinese fundamentals.
New energy companies are turning to the soaring equity markets to fund their future expansion.
Tin market participants say they saw the record-breaking squeeze coming, but in pandemic-time trading, how does it get back to normal?
The benchmark A380.1 secondary aluminium alloy price and the London Metal Exchange’s North American special aluminium alloy contract (Nasaac) spiked to more than six-year highs, supported by healthy demand even as a semiconductor chip shortage disrupts automotive supply chains.
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk once described the ongoing use of fossil fuels and their generation of a vast carbon footprint as “the dumbest experiment in human history.”