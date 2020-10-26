Contact Us Login

LITHIUM CONF: Timing investments into capacity expansions main challenge for years ahead – panel
Achieving timely investments into capacity expansions will be a leading challenge for the lithium industry in the coming years to meet the expected growth in demand, attendees of Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets 2020 virtual conference heard.
October 26, 2020 02:11 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
US hot-rolled coil index holds near $36/cwt; spot squeeze a threat
US hot-rolled coil prices continue to hover around $36 per hundredweight ($720 per ton) amid fears that scant spot availability could snarl downstream supply chains, market participants said.
November 13, 2020 10:44 PM
 · 
Michael Cowden
Mercedes-Benz commits to sustainable cobalt, lithium sourcing
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will soon transition to sourcing cobalt and lithium for electric vehicles (EV) batteries only from certified mines to reduce the environmental and social impact of its supply chains, it said on Thursday November 12.
November 13, 2020 04:52 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
LITHIUM CONF: Key takeaways from the digital event
Fastmarkets reporters present the key themes and discussion points from the Lithium Supply and Markets online conference, which was held online on October 26-28.
October 30, 2020 03:36 PM
 · 
Charlotte Radford
Aluminium industry groups lobby Biden on Section 232 tariffs
Trade groups representing different segments of the aluminium industry appealed to the incoming United States presidential administration to take contrary actions on the Section 232 aluminium tariffs.
January 15, 2021 10:28 PM
 · 
Michael Roh
morning-view-a-2021-01-15.jpg
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals prices mainly weaker as rallies tire
The base metals on the London Metal Exchange were mainly weaker this morning, Friday January 15, while those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly firmer in line with the stronger Chinese fundamentals.
January 15, 2021 08:36 AM
 · 
William Adams
Rare earth, battery juniors look to equity markets
New energy companies are turning to the soaring equity markets to fund their future expansion.
February 09, 2021 04:19 PM
 · 
William Clarke
tin-top-ten-producers.jpg
How the London tin market sleepwalked into a once-in-a-lifetime spread squeeze [CORRECTED]
Tin market participants say they saw the record-breaking squeeze coming, but in pandemic-time trading, how does it get back to normal?
March 30, 2021 11:59 AM
03-01-21-secondary-al-alloys.jpg
US A380.1 secondary aluminium alloy price, Nasaac rise to nearly 6½-year highs
The benchmark A380.1 secondary aluminium alloy price and the London Metal Exchange’s North American special aluminium alloy contract (Nasaac) spiked to more than six-year highs, supported by healthy demand even as a semiconductor chip shortage disrupts automotive supply chains.
March 01, 2021 06:24 PM
 · 
Michael Roh
lithium-suppy-demand-balance.jpg
ENERGY TRANSITION: The complex path to net zero
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk once described the ongoing use of fossil fuels and their generation of a vast carbon footprint as “the dumbest experiment in human history.”
June 01, 2021 09:08 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
