Supply chains spotlight

How supply chain disruptions and changing trade flows are impacting commodity markets

The complexities and opacity of global supply chains impact all commodity markets. The drive towards a low-carbon, sustainable future is giving rise to a new generation of markets with vastly different supply chains that pose new challenges and opportunities for all market participants.

We’ve seen not only how labor shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic have affected the global production and distribution of metals and mining as well as forest products, but also how Russia’s war on Ukraine has vastly altered the movement of grains and oilseeds. For new generation energy markets, recent policy changes and new regulations on the nearshoring of battery materials are adding a new layer of complexity to this supply chain.

Electric Car in Charging Station
Plan to take advantage of US tax breaks for EV investments raises competition concerns in Europe
A string of of hefty investment announcements in the electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem in the United States, taking advantage of incentives arising from country’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have raised concerns in Europe about falling behind in the EV market
February 1, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Electric vehicles body assembly line
GM deal the poster child for the US’ Inflation Reduction Act | Hotter on metals
General Motors (GM) is investing $650 million to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the largest known source of lithium in the US and the third largest in the world
February 1, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Electric car
Future of UK EV battery production hangs in balance following Britishvolt collapse
The recent collapse of hopeful UK electric vehicle battery manufacturer Britishvolt has left the future of both the domestic battery and car industries shrouded with doubt
February 1, 2023
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Miner on rock surveying landscape, rear view
EU must follow US Inflation Reduction Act with strong policy on critical minerals, Eurometaux says
European metal industry association Eurometaux has called on the European Commission to follow the lead shown by the Inflation Reduction Act and deliver a “powerful” policy to support the industry in the EU while it tries to keep up with the move to a new generation of energy markets
January 26, 2023
 · 
Sayaka Kurata
KIEV, UKRAINE - May, 17: Rows of Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery with Tesla Logo for Tesla Cars Cells Pack Accumulator. 3d Rendering
Tesla, Audi in pilot schemes to aid battery transparency, GBA says
Carmakers Tesla and Audi have participated in a project to establish the digital twin of a physical battery for electric vehicles (EVs) by showing its sustainability credentials through the supply chain
January 23, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Battery and wire installed on electric system of car engine
Britishvolt shows the battle for batteries is a tough one | Hotter on metals
The descent of UK-based battery manufacturer Britishvolt into administration this week is a timely reminder that the path to achieving the electrification of mobility and the broader energy transition is not going to be easy
January 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter

