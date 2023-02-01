Supply chains spotlight

The complexities and opacity of global supply chains impact all commodity markets. The drive towards a low-carbon, sustainable future is giving rise to a new generation of markets with vastly different supply chains that pose new challenges and opportunities for all market participants.

We’ve seen not only how labor shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic have affected the global production and distribution of metals and mining as well as forest products, but also how Russia’s war on Ukraine has vastly altered the movement of grains and oilseeds. For new generation energy markets, recent policy changes and new regulations on the nearshoring of battery materials are adding a new layer of complexity to this supply chain.