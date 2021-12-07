The forest products market is going through a period of fundamental change. Sustainability is now a business imperative. Supply chains are breaking down. New mills, lines and conversions are adding capacity while others are closing. Covid-19 and other market forces have created unprecedented price volatility and imbalances in supply and demand.





The need to stay on top of industry trends and anticipate the future has never been greater. Keep up with these fast-moving, global markets. Our news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades keeps you ahead of the competition and prepared for the risks and opportunities ahead.