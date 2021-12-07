Forest products
A diverse commodity market providing the world’s buildings, boxes and paper
The forest products market is going through a period of fundamental change. Sustainability is now a business imperative. Supply chains are breaking down. New mills, lines and conversions are adding capacity while others are closing. Covid-19 and other market forces have created unprecedented price volatility and imbalances in supply and demand.
The need to stay on top of industry trends and anticipate the future has never been greater. Keep up with these fast-moving, global markets. Our news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades keeps you ahead of the competition and prepared for the risks and opportunities ahead.
The need to stay on top of industry trends and anticipate the future has never been greater. Keep up with these fast-moving, global markets. Our news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades keeps you ahead of the competition and prepared for the risks and opportunities ahead.
Find your market
What’s happening in the forest products market today?
Get the latest market insights from our team of forest products experts
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
How can we help?
Featured event
Gain a deeper understanding of the European pulp, paper, and packaging market through in-depth forecasting and industry leader perspective.
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Talk to us
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Get fresh insights
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.