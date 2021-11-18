Random Lengths is part of Fastmarkets

Randomlengths.com is now part of fastmarkets.com.

Random Lengths, still the most widely circulated and respected source of information for the wood products industry, will continue to provide unbiased, consistent, and timely reports of market activity and prices, related trends, issues, and analyses. The company’s focus has traditionally been on North American markets, but as international trade in wood products has increased, we have expanded our coverage to prices and developments in overseas supplying regions. We also strive to deliver information to our customers in a timely and economical manner, utilizing modern technology.

A new look and an improved experience means it’s easier than ever to stay ahead of the fast-moving wood products market with price data, news and market intelligence right here on Fastmarkets.com.

Our news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting cover over 3,500 items, to inform and prepare you for the risks and opportunities ahead.