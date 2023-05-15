Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets Biofuels and Feedstocks Americas 2023

Fastmarkets Biofuels and Feedstocks Americas 2023

If how to meet the world’s energy needs sustainably is the question, is biofuel the answer?

The effects of climate change are being felt around the world; the pressure to reduce carbon emissions is higher than ever. On top of that, the Russia-Ukraine war has left Europe with scarce energy supply, which is now driving prices up globally. Increased biofuel usage could be the solution to many problems. But, while feedstock demand is rising in the US and Europe, production is often challenged by severe weather, governmental regulation, and inflationary pressures.

At Fastmarkets Biofuels and Feedstocks Americas, you will hear directly from policymakers on US energy policies and how carbon certification is carried out for feedstock. You will also learn how Fastmarkets pricing and consultancy solutions can help you manage risk in the biofuel market and have the chance to network with hundreds of peers. Take advantage of this unique opportunity in Chicago.

May 15-17, 2023
Chicago
You can’t afford to miss:
Latest insights into US regulation
Hear Washington insiders share the latest on US policies and their impact on biodiesel production
Deep dive into the fundamentals
Senior energy and grain trading executives will discuss the fundamentals for soy and corn markets
Fastmarkets analysis and pricing
The Jacobsen team at Fastmarkets will be sharing outlooks, analysis and pricing trends to help you manage risks in this growing US industry.
Carbon certification
Focus in on how carbon certification is carried out for biofuels feedstock

