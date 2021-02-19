Contact Us
Alex Riabukha
Related articles
Tunisia books wheat, durum and barley as average prices drop
TunisiaвЂ™s state grain buyer booked 100,000 mt of milling wheat, 92,000 mt of durum and 125,000 mt of barley....
February 19, 2021 03:11 PM
Alex Riabukha
UPDATE: Russia’s floating grain export tax to use exchange price: minister
Russia will again adjust its export tax regime and look to have a long-term system in place by April that will use local...
February 04, 2021 10:03 AM
Alex Riabukha
Turkey widens wheat tender terms as prices keep rising
TurkeyвЂ™s state grain importer again widened the terms of an upcoming wheat tender, its second change to the terms...
January 20, 2021 03:05 PM
Tom Houghton
Russia’s ag ministry floats wheat, feed grain export tax increases
RussiaвЂ™s agriculture ministry has proposed a в‚¬20/mt increase from March on a planned wheat export duty as the government...
January 13, 2021 04:17 PM
Masha Belikova
Egypt’s GASC cancels wheat tender as offers jump $30/mt
EgyptвЂ™s state grain buyer cancelled a tender to import milling wheat for February 18-March 5 shipment as traders...
January 12, 2021 01:32 PM
Alex Riabukha
Syria facing wheat supply shortfall despite 27% production rise
SyriaвЂ™s wheat production grew 27% in the 2020/21 marketing year to 2.8 million mt but that, together with the...
December 23, 2020 11:14 AM
Alex Riabukha
Russia mulls wheat export tax as shipments hit record
The Russian government is discussing the potential introduction of an export tax on wheat to tame raging domestic prices as...
December 11, 2020 11:29 AM
Alex Riabukha
China’s new crop barley buying spurs French prices on 1m mt rumours
The loss of supply from Australia has sparked an unusually early start to China’s buying of new crop feed barley from key...
November 25, 2020 12:47 AM
Masha Belikova
Kazakhstan’s wheat yield forecast cut on warm, rainy weather: EC
Warm weather and lack of moisture in the summer and excessive rains in the autumn dragged spring wheat yields in Kazakhstan...
October 20, 2020 01:11 PM
Alex Riabukha
