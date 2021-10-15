Andrew Wells joined Fastmarkets’ London office in 2017. He was appointed global steel editor and steel pricing director to lead the global ferrous team and oversee all pricing and editorial content for ferrous metals. Andrew recently expanded his area of expertise into index management. On October 1st, 2021, he started a new chapter leading Fastmarkets’ index team – and we are excited to see the positive impact he will surely make.

Andrew’s professional career in the commodity markets spans over twenty years. He started his career at IHS Markit, leading a global team of reporters while overseeing the global API thermal coal benchmarks. Andrew immersed himself in the energy sector for 15 years throughout his professional career before dedicating five years to metals and mining, where he now specializes.

Andrew gained his undergraduate degree in business and finance and completed his postgraduate degree in sustainability leadership.