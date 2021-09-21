Based out of the Kiev office in Ukraine, Anna Platonova currently covers the oilseeds and vegetable oils markets in the Black Sea region. As a price reporter and market observer, Anna is specifically focused on providing expert analysis and coverage of the sunflower, sunflower oil and sunflower meal markets in the Black Sea region.

Her enthusiasm for events led to Anna’s prior role as the director of the Kiev office of APK-Inform, an organization for conferences, sale of subscriptions and advertising. This followed on from her role as the Head of Oilseeds Market Department for APK-Inform in Ukraine.