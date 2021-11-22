About Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy

Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) was incorporated in December 2020 to operate as the independent administrator of benchmarks published by price reporting agency (PRA) Fastmarkets and subject to the European Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). It is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-listed Euromoney Institutional Investor plc. It is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).

FBA is listed on the public register of The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) as an authorised and registered administrators of benchmarks, which is available on the ESMA website.

To learn more about Fastmarkets, visit its website: www.fastmarkets.com.