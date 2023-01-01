Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Complaints handling policy

Fastmarkets complaints handling policy

Our policies: Complaints handling policy

Access the latest version, updated April 2023, here:

View all other methodologies and policies here.

Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Why use a price reporting agency?

Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.

Learn more

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed