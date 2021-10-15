Contact Us Login

Become a customer
View current vacancies

Careers at Fastmarkets

Why we love working here

Fastmarkets is a dynamic, inclusive organization that believes in the greatness of every individual. The combined power of diverse intellects, perspectives, and experiences is what fuels our team. We bring a growth mindset and a passion for our customers’ success to work every day.

We’re flexible
You choose where you work – from home, at the office, or a bit of both. We focus on outcomes.

We trust our people to make good choices based on your needs and the needs of your family, your team and our customers.
Careerspage_mod_820x352.jpg
We’re inclusive
Our culture celebrates diversity and difference, creating a sense of belonging for everyone.
Business Diversity
We’re collaborative
We work collaboratively within and across teams, capitalizing on the diversity of intellect, perspectives and experiences of our people.
Business people having meeting during pandemic
Meet some of the brilliant people on our team
William Adams KK.jpg
William Adams
Head of Battery and Base Metals Research
Melissa Chen AS.jpg
Melissa Chen
Analyst, packaging
Boris Mikanikrezai
Metals analyst
Lasse Sinikallas AS.jpg
Lasse Sinikallas
Director, macroeconomics
CareersFooter_mod_1777x517.jpg
Visit the Euromoney careers hub to find a job you’ll love
Euromoney, Fastmarkets’ parent company, is known for its entrepreneurial culture. Our people are creative, action-orientated, close to their customers, passionate about their brands, knowledgeable about the industries they serve and accountable for their results. We have more than 1,600 staff working in 32 offices across more than 10 countries who contribute to our success.
Start your search
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed