Cem Turken
Freelance reporter
Related articles
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills pause deep-sea trade at the beginning of the week
Turkish steelmakers skipped the first working day of the week with no deep-sea scrap trades, sources told Fastmarkets on Monday August 23.
August 23, 2021 03:10 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills stay away from deep-sea purchases amid dwindling demand for rebar
Turkish steel producers extended their silence in the deep-sea scrap import markets amid weakening demand for finished long steel products, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday June 3.
June 03, 2021 03:23 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills seek support from finished steel sales before committing to scrap bookings
Turkish steel producers remained quiet in the deep-sea scrap market and instead continued to focus on finished steel, sources told Fastmarkets on Tuesday June 1.
June 01, 2021 04:19 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Fresh US cargo sends prices down further
Turkish deep-sea scrap import prices went down further at the end of the week on the news of a fresh US booking, market participants told Fastmarkets on Friday May 28.
May 28, 2021 03:43 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Downturn in Chinese steel market keeps Turkish mills away from firm offers
Turkish steel mills skipped the second working day of the week with no deep-sea bookings amid negative signals from the Chinese steel industry, market participants told Fastmarkets on Tuesday May 25.
May 25, 2021 03:20 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Turkish mills take a break from deep-sea bookings
Turkish steel producers skipped the last working day of the week with no deep-sea bookings, market participants told Fastmarkets on Friday May 21.
May 21, 2021 04:15 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Turkish deep-sea scrap import prices supported by Chinese demand for billet
Turkish steel producers continued to pay higher prices for deep-sea scrap after securing more billet sales into China, market participants told Fastmarkets on Tuesday May 11.
May 11, 2021 03:27 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills book more deep-sea cargoes despite sharp price rises
Turkish steel producers continued booking deep-sea scrap for June shipment despite fast-rising prices, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday May 6.
May 06, 2021 03:58 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Prices up by $42/tonne week-on-week in latest bookings
Turkish steel mills resumed their deep-sea scrap purchases for June shipments with another sharp increase in prices, market participants told Fastmarkets on Thursday May 5.
May 05, 2021 03:36 PM
·
Cem Turken
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Suppliers withdraw offers after sharp spike in prices
The Turkish deep-sea scrap import market went quiet after the sharp increase in prices following China’s cancellation of export tax rebates on some steel products, market participants said on Tuesday May 4.
May 04, 2021 03:43 PM
·
Cem Turken
