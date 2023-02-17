Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Coaltrans Conferences

Plan for the transition towards NetZero and connect with the global coal market at Coaltrans events.

Coaltrans has been delivering market-leading events for the global coal trading community for decades. We bring together the whole supply chain to dig into regional supply-demand dynamics, carbon-capture technologies and the latest regulations impacting the market. Source new partners, negotiate deals, and plan for the future by attending our upcoming events.

Join one of our upcoming events
Coal transported by barge
28th Coaltrans Asia 2023
24-26 September | Bali, Indonesia
Find out more
Coal face with trees
World Coal Leaders Network 2023
29-31 October | Madrid, Spain
Find our more
Get ready for the next conference with our latest industry insights
HotterThumb_Metals_490x275.png.png
Glencore’s coalface challenge | Hotter on metals
Glencore’s new chief executive officer Gary Nagle is learning a key management lesson the hard way, namely: “You can’t please all of the people all of the time
February 17, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to Fastmarkets’ Coking Coal Index methodology
Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets has adjusted its coking coal index methodology to increase transparency by incorporating data from physical trading platforms.
January 10, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendments to Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices specifications
Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets has amended the laycan timing and unit of its coking coal indices to better reflect the coking coal spot market.
January 10, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Load More
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed