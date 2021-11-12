Data licensing

What will your data license cover?

Distribution

Extracting and redistribution of our price data to colleagues directly or via your company system.

Trading

Use of our price data for the trading of physical and financial contracts where the data is the underlying reference.

Transactions

Use of our price data for valuation, pricing activities or as a reference in transactions.

Examples of referencing our price data (but not limited to):



Physical supply or sales contracts

Bi-lateral OTC contracts, valuations of funds, holdings, inventories

Forward curves

Derived data

Creation and use of information derived from out price data.

Examples of derived data activities include (but not limited to):

