Pile of metal rods.
Ferro-chrome sector signs up to decarbonization agenda | LME Week 2021
The ferro-chrome market is facing growing pressure to decarbonize from downstream, with the need to cut carbon emissions becoming increasingly accepted among producers, traders and consumers
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Green Question
Carbon offsets, trading can overcome the looming green-tax challenge
Carbon offsets and trading are an effective and quick way to contend with a future global ecosystem of green taxes, or the “green taxonomy,” a sustainability consultancy said
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Paul Lim
david-cote-former-chairman-ceo-honeywell.jpg
Success comes from accomplishing both short-, long-term goals, Honeywell’s ex-CEO Cote says
For companies and business leaders, the trick to success is to figure out how to accomplish short- and long-term goals at the same time that are “seemingly conflicting,” according to David Cote, former chairman and chief executive officer at Honeywell.
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Siyi Liu
China decarbonization infographic
China’s largest smelters, steelmakers take first concrete steps toward carbon neutrality
China, the world’s largest carbon producer, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
November 30, 2021 04:27 AM
 · 
Siyi Liu
