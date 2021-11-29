The ferro-chrome market is facing growing pressure to decarbonize from downstream, with the need to cut carbon emissions becoming increasingly accepted among producers, traders and consumers
Carbon offsets and trading are an effective and quick way to contend with a future global ecosystem of green taxes, or the “green taxonomy,” a sustainability consultancy said
For companies and business leaders, the trick to success is to figure out how to accomplish short- and long-term goals at the same time that are “seemingly conflicting,” according to David Cote, former chairman and chief executive officer at Honeywell.
China, the world’s largest carbon producer, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060