Elizabeth Ramanand

US hot-rolled coil index reaches nearly 28-month high
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have resumed their uptrend, with buyers on the sidelines waiting for mills to open their order books amid limited material availability, sources told Fastmarkets.
December 09, 2020 10:52 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
US hot-rolled coil index holds above $40/cwt; market eyes domestic scrap trade
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have held above $40 per hundredweight ($800 per short ton) while the availability of spot tons remains limited, according to sources.
December 02, 2020 10:51 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
US energy pipe sector facing potential challenges under President-elect Biden’s administration
The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipe markets are suffering from oversupply and a shifting energy sector, and President-elect Joe Biden’s administration could add to the industry’s challenges, sources told Fastmarkets.
November 20, 2020 10:03 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
US hot-rolled coil index above $710/t - but for how long?
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have inched up further amid tight supply, but market participants questioned how long the recent high prices would last.
November 11, 2020 10:55 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
US hot-rolled coil index continues to slide; spot activity thins
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States declined for the second consecutive day due to diminishing spot market activity and a lack of availability from steel producers, according to market participants.
October 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
SSS 2020: GFG eyes consolidation, green steel
GFG Alliance, the parent of Liberty Steel Group, believes consolidation and “green” steel technology are key to the evolution of the steel industry, the company’s executive chairman and chief executive officer said.
October 27, 2020 07:10 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
SSS 2020: Five things learned from the EV/AV markets
The electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) markets will have a large impact on the automotive industry and there are technological advances happening in steel that could contribute to this auto evolution, according to a panel discussion during the Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference this week.
October 26, 2020 09:49 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
US hot-rolled coil index holds near $670/ton
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have remained steady above $33.50 per hundredweight ($670 per short ton); meanwhile, market activity has slowed, with buyers waiting to purchase more material amid expected additional increases and rising offer prices.
October 21, 2020 09:54 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
US hot-rolled coil index steady near $650/t; supply outlook murky
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States held mostly steady day on day, with some sources indicating that prices are on an uptrend while others were split on mill availability and lead times.
October 14, 2020 10:02 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
