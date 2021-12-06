Esko Uutela

Contact Us Login

Principal, tissue

Esko is the chief editor of Fastmarkets RISI’s comprehensive studies on tissue business worldwide, and also carries out numerous private client projects. With more than 30 years’ experience in the global paper market, Esko’s expertise lies in the tissue and recovered fiber markets.

After working nearly 18 years for a large forest industry consulting company in Helsinki and Munich, Esko established EU Consulting, his own forest industry consulting company in 1994. In 2007, EU Consulting merged with Fastmarkets RISI. Esko holds a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Helsinki.

