Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Forest Products Europe Conference 2023
/
PPI Awards 2023
Back

PPI Awards 2023

8 March 2023
Marriott Prague

The Fastmarkets Forest Products PPI Awards are back!

Showcase your expertise

We are proud to announce the Fastmarkets Forest Products PPI Awards will take place in the beautiful city of Prague on 8 March 2023. Join us at the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the pulp and paper sector.

Now in their 14th year, the awards takes place in the form of a gala dinner. It’s a prestigious platform bringing together the industry’s brightest and best, and honouring the leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments of the past year.

Each category will be judged by an industry-leading panel of experts, together with senior Fastmarkets Forest Products analysts and editors against rigorous criteria.

2023 categories

Gain industry recognition for outstanding work in one of these eight categories:

  • International CEO of the year 
  • Risk and Safety
  • Sustainability Leadership
  • Digital Innovation
  • Industry woman of the year  
  • Product Innovation
  • Green Energy and Biofuels
  • Mill Manager of the Year

Nominations now open

2023 Judges

Nick_Chang_275_320.jpg
Nick Chang
Editor, PPI Asia
Fastmarkets
Tero Eerikainen.jpg
Tero Eerikainen
Economist, European Packaging Papers
Fastmarkets
Marina Faleiros.jpg
Marina Faleiros
Managing Editor, Latin America
Fastmarkets
Ville Hentonnen.jpg
Ville Hentonnen
Director, EMEA Mill Intelligence
Fastmarkets
nicholas mockett.jpg
Nicholas Mockett
Corporate Finance
Moorgate Capital
Greg Rudder.JPG
Greg Rudder
Executive Editor, PPI Pulp & Paper Week
Fastmarkets

Nominations now open!

Submit your nominations now and have your work recognised in front of a prestigious audience of senior pulp and paper executives. Join us for a industry wide night celebrating the best of the pulp and paper industry!

Back
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed