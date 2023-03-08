PPI Awards 2023

The Fastmarkets Forest Products PPI Awards are back!

Showcase your expertise

We are proud to announce the Fastmarkets Forest Products PPI Awards will take place in the beautiful city of Prague on 8 March 2023. Join us at the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the pulp and paper sector.

Now in their 14th year, the awards takes place in the form of a gala dinner. It’s a prestigious platform bringing together the industry’s brightest and best, and honouring the leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments of the past year.

Each category will be judged by an industry-leading panel of experts, together with senior Fastmarkets Forest Products analysts and editors against rigorous criteria.

2023 categories

Gain industry recognition for outstanding work in one of these eight categories:



International CEO of the year

Risk and Safety

Sustainability Leadership

Digital Innovation

Industry woman of the year

Product Innovation

Green Energy and Biofuels

Mill Manager of the Year

Nominations now open

2023 Judges