Ewa Manthey
FERRO-NIOBIUM SNAPSHOT: Prompt supply tight amid continued flows to China
Key data from Fastmarkets’ pricing session in Europe on Wednesday March 17.
March 17, 2021 06:03 PM
·
Ewa Manthey
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets today, Wednesday March 17, launches a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 17, 2021 03:00 PM
·
Ewa Manthey
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday March 17, launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 12, 2021 11:35 AM
·
Ewa Manthey
PRICING NOTICE: Extension of consultation period for proposed launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
After reviewing the initial feedback on its proposal to launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid, Fastmarkets MB is extending the consultation period by two weeks.
February 16, 2021 06:57 PM
·
Ewa Manthey
