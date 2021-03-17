Contact Us Login

Ewa Manthey

FERRO-NIOBIUM SNAPSHOT: Prompt supply tight amid continued flows to China
Key data from Fastmarkets’ pricing session in Europe on Wednesday March 17.
March 17, 2021
 · 
Ewa Manthey
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets today, Wednesday March 17, launches a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 17, 2021
 · 
Ewa Manthey
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday March 17, launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 12, 2021
 · 
Ewa Manthey
PRICING NOTICE: Extension of consultation period for proposed launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
After reviewing the initial feedback on its proposal to launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid, Fastmarkets MB is extending the consultation period by two weeks.
February 16, 2021
 · 
Ewa Manthey
