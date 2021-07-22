Contact Us Login

Become a customer
EV sales (BEV & PHEV)
Lithium supply and demand to 2030
Frequently asked questions about lithium, a key energy transition material
July 22, 2021 01:00 PM
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
The boom – bust – boom cycle taking place in the lithium market
Following the 2021 Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets event, head of commodity market research for base metals and battery raw material, Will Adams provides his no-nonsense view on what has happened and what lies ahead for the global lithium market
December 01, 2021 10:02 AM
 · 
William Adams
Green transition. Aerial view of a train driving through a forest.
Middle East steel going green
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy
December 07, 2021 12:16 PM
Blockchain to be key to tracking scope 3 emissions, En+ chairman says: INTL AL CONF
December 07, 2021 07:57 AM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed