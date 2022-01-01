Methodology Contact us Login

Random Lengths composite price item descriptions

Learn what makes up Random Lengths’ composite prices, including framing lumber, board and stud composite prices.

Random Lengths framing lumber and structural panel composite prices, by month

Posting of the monthly averages of the composite prices was retired on September 6, 2019. However, content is now integrated into the Forest Products news and price data service.

Stay on this page to discover which items are used for each Random Lengths Framing Lumber, Structural Panel, or 14 specific product groups and species.

Random Lengths Framing Lumber Composite Price

The framing lumber composite price is designed as a broad measure of price movement in the lumber market. The composite formula was revised in April 2003, and the new formula was used to calculate the composite from January 1995 to March 2003. The composite price is a weighted average of 15 key framing lumber prices. Prices are $ per thousand board feet. Spreadsheet/Database Label: LCBM

Random Lengths Structural Panel Composite Price

The structural panel composite price is a broad measure of price movement in structural panel markets. The composite formula was revised in July 1998, and the new formula was used to calculate 1997 results. The revised composite is a weighted average of 11 key panel items. Prices are $ per thousand square feet. Spreadsheet/Database Label: PAMN

Scroll down to find the composite price you’re interested in

Random Lengths Lumber Composites
Framing Lumber Composite
LCBM
Midweek Framing Lumber CompositeMAGM
Random-Length Dimension CompositeLCGZ
Stud CompositeLCHA
Low-Grade Random Dimension CompositeLCHB
Board CompositeLCHC
Shop and Mldg&Btr CompositeLCHD
Coast Dry Random and Stud CompositeLCHE
Inland CompositeLCHF
Southern Pine CompositeLCHG
Western S-P-F CompositeLCHH
Eastern S-P-F CompositeLCHI
Green Douglas Fir CompositeLCHJ
Random Lengths Panel Composites
Structural Panel CompositePAMN
Midweek Structural Panel CompositeMAGG
Oriented Strand Board CompositePAND
Southern Pine Plywood CompositePANE
Western Fir Plywood CompositePANF
Non-Structural Panel CompositePASH
Framing Lumber Composite

Framing Lumber CompositeLCBM
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLAAO
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x4 8-ft PETLCML
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLAAL
KD Coast Hem-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLAAK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #1&2 2x4 randomLAKF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLAKL
KD Fir & Larch #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLAED
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLACE
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLABA
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x4 randomLAEP
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x10 randomLAES
KD Southern Pine Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLCLZ
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCBQ
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLCBT
Midweek Framing Lumber Composite

Midweek Framing Lumber Composite

MAGM
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomMADC
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomMACZ
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Stud Std&Btr 2x4 8' PETMADF
KD Southern Pine Stud 2x4 8-foot PETMAHR
KD Coast Hem-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETMAAG
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #1&2 2x4 randomMACO
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Stud 2x4 8-foot PETMACT
KD Fir & Larch Stud 2x4 8-foot PETMABH
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomMAAR
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomMAAH
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x4 randomMABI
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x10 randomMABL
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomMAGQ
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomMAGT
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETMAGW
Random-Length Dimension Composite

Random-Length Dimension CompositeLCGZ
Green Douglas Fir #1&Btr 2x4 randomLAJK
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLAAM
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x8 randomLAAN
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLAAO
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x12 randomLAAP
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Economy 2x4 randomLBRD
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLAAL
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Utility 2x4 randomLAAQ
Green Douglas Fir (N. Calif. rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLCKV
Green Western Red Cedar Std&Btr 2x4 randomLAFS
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x6 randomLAAB
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x8 randomLAAC
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLAAD
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x12 randomLAAE
KD Coast Hem-Fir Economy 2x4 randomLBLU
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCEV
KD Coast Hem-Fir Utility 2x4 randomLAAF
KD Douglas Fir #1&Btr 2x4 randomLAKB
KD Douglas Fir #1&Btr 2x6 randomLADB
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x8 randomLADC
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLADD
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x12 randomLADE
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCEO
KD Douglas Fir Utility 2x4 randomLADF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #1&2 2x4 randomLAKF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #1&2 2x6 randomLAKG
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #3 2x6 randomLAKK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) 1650f 2x4 randomLBZW
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) 2100f 2x4 randomLBZV
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Economy 2x4 randomLBQF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Economy 2x6 randomLBQG
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Utility 2x4 randomLAKJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #1&2 2x4 randomLAKW
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #1&2 2x6 randomLAKX
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #3 2x6 randomLALA
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) 1650f 2x4 randomLBZZ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) 2100f 2x4 randomLBZY
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Economy 2x4 randomLBQI
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Economy 2x6 randomLBQJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Utility 2x4 randomLAKZ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) #1&2 2x4 randomLALJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) #1&2 2x6 randomLALK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) #3 2x6 randomLBUH
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Economy 2x4 randomLBWX
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Economy 2x6 randomLBWY
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Utility 2x4 randomLBUG
KD Fir & Larch #1&Btr 2x4 randomLAKT
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x6 randomLADU
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x8 randomLADV
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x10 randomLADW
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x12 randomLADX
KD Fir & Larch #3 2x6 randomLADZ
KD Fir & Larch Std&Btr 2x4 randomLADT
KD Fir&Larch Economy 2x4 randomLBNH
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLACC
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x8 randomLACD
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLACE
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x12 randomLACF
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCLC
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLABB
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x8 randomLABC
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLABD
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x12 randomLABE
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLABA
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Utility 2x4 randomLABF
KD Inland Hem-Fir Economy 2x4 randomLBMH
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x4 randomLAKA
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x6 randomLBWN
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x8 randomLBWO
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x10 randomLBWP
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x4 randomLAFG
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x6 randomLAFH
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x8 randomLAFI
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x10 randomLAFJ
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x12 randomLAFK
KD Southern Pine (Central) #3 2x4 randomLAFL
KD Southern Pine (Central) #4 2x4 randomLBOX
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #1 2x4 randomLAKS
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x4 randomLAGD
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x6 randomLAGE
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x8 randomLAGF
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x10 randomLAGG
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x12 randomLAGH
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #3 2x4 randomLAGI
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #4 2x4 randomLBPO
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x4 randomLAJF
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x6 randomLAJG
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x8 randomLAJH
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x10 randomLAJI
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x4 randomLAEP
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x6 randomLAEQ
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x8 randomLAER
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x10 randomLAES
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x12 randomLAET
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #3 2x4 randomLAEU
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #4 2x4 randomLBOF
KD Spruce-Pine-Fir (South) #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCEW
KD Spruce-Pine-Fir (South) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLCEX
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCBQ
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x6 randomLCBR
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x8 randomLCBS
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLCBT
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x12 randomLCBU
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Minn) 1650f 2x4 randomLAJE
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Economy 2x4 random ($Cdn)LBXV
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Std&Btr 2x4 randomLCBP
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #3/Utility 2x4 randomLCLD
Stud Composite

Stud CompositeLCHA
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x4 8-ft PETLCML
Green Douglas Fir (Portland) #2&Btr 2x4 9-ft PETLCMM
Green Douglas Fir (Portland) #2&Btr 2x6 8-ft PETLCMO
KD Coast Hem-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLAAK
KD Coast Hem-Fir Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLBYT
KD Coast Hem-Fir Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLBYU
KD Douglas Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLADK
KD Douglas Fir Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLBYW
KD Douglas Fir Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLBYX
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x3 8-foot PETLALE
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLALB
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLALC
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLALD
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine FJ Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLACL
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLAIA
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2/#2&Btr 2x4 9-foot PETLAIB
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2/#2&Btr 2x6 8-foot PETLAIC
KD Fir & Larch #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLAED
KD Fir & Larch #2/#2&Btr 2x4 9-foot PETLAEE
KD Fir & Larch #2/#2&Btr 2x6 8-foot PETLAEF
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLABK
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2/#2&Btr 2x4 9-foot PETLABL
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2/#2&Btr 2x6 8-foot PETLABM
KD Southern Pine Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLCLZ
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLCCB
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLCCC
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLCCD
Low-Grade Random Dimension Composite

Low-Grade Random Dimension CompositeLCHB
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #3 2x6 randomLAAR
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Economy 2x4 randomLBRD
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Utility 2x4 randomLAAQ
KD Coast Hem-Fir #3 2x6 randomLAAG
KD Coast Hem-Fir Economy 2x4 randomLBLU
KD Douglas Fir Utility 2x4 randomLADF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #3 2x6 randomLALA
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Economy 2x4 randomLBQI
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Economy 2x6 randomLBQJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Utility 2x4 randomLAKZ
KD Fir & Larch #3 2x6 randomLADZ
KD Fir&Larch Economy 2x4 randomLBNH
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Utility 2x4 randomLABF
KD Inland Hem-Fir Economy 2x4 randomLBMH
KD Southern Pine (Central) #3 2x4 randomLAFL
KD Southern Pine (Central) #3 2x6 randomLAFM
KD Southern Pine (Central) #3 2x10 randomLAFO
KD Southern Pine (Central) #4 2x4 randomLBOX
KD Southern Pine (Central) #4 2x6 randomLBOY
KD Southern Pine (Central) #4 2x10 randomLBPA
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #3 2x4 randomLAGI
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #3 2x6 randomLAGJ
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #3 2x10 randomLAGL
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #4 2x4 randomLBPO
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #4 2x6 randomLBPP
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #4 2x10 randomLBPR
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #3 2x4 randomLAEU
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #3 2x6 randomLAEV
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #3 2x10 randomLAEX
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #4 2x4 randomLBOF
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #4 2x6 randomLBOG
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #4 2x10 randomLBOI
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #3 2x6 randomLCBW
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #3 2x10 randomLCBY
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Economy 2x4 random ($Cdn)LBXV
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Economy 2x6 random ($Cdn)LBXW
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #3/Utility 2x4 randomLCLD
Board Composite

Board CompositeLCHC
Green Western Red Cedar Std&Btr 1x12 random S1S2ELBDN
Green Western Red Cedar Std&Btr 1x6 random S1S2ELBDK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Utility&Btr 1x3 randomLBER
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Utility&Btr 1x4 randomLBES
KD Eastern White Pine D&Btr 1x12 randomLBIO
KD Eastern White Pine Industrial 1x12 randomLBKW
KD Eastern White Pine Premium 1x8 randomLBJN
KD Eastern White Pine Premium 1x12 randomLBJP
KD Eastern White Pine Standard 1x8 randomLBKG
KD Eastern White Pine Standard 1x12 randomLBKI
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2&Btr 1x6 randomLBEE
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2&Btr 1x12 randomLBEH
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #3 1x6 randomLBFK
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #2&Btr 1x6 randomLBEU
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #2&Btr 1x12 randomLBEX
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #3 1x6 randomLBFU
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #3 1x12 randomLBFX
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #4 1x6 randomLBGR
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) D 1x4 randomLBDO
KD Southern Pine #2 1x4 randomLBKJ
KD Southern Pine #2 1x6 randomLBKK
KD Southern Pine #3 1x4 randomLBKX
KD Southern Pine C&Btr 1x4 randomLBIP
KD Southern Pine D 1x4 randomLBJQ
KD Southern Pine D 1x6 randomLBJR
KD Western Red Cedar (Inland mills) #3&Btr 1x6 randomLBHP
Shop and Mldg&Btr Composite

Shop and Mldg&Btr CompositeLCHD
KD Ponderosa Pine #1 Shop 4/4 StdLBNY
KD Ponderosa Pine #1 Shop 6/4 HvyLBOA
KD Ponderosa Pine #2 Shop 4/4 StdLBOS
KD Ponderosa Pine #2 Shop 5/4 HvyLBOT
KD Ponderosa Pine #2 Shop 6/4 HvyLBOU
KD Ponderosa Pine #3 Shop 5/4 HvyLBPK
KD Ponderosa Pine #3 Shop 6/4 HvyLBPL
KD Ponderosa Pine Moulding & Btr 5/4 RoughLBMF
KD Ponderosa Pine Moulding & Btr 6/4 RoughLBMG
KD Ponderosa Pine Paragraph 99 5/4 HvyLBPT
KD Ponderosa Pine Paragraph 99 6/4 HvyLBPU
KD Radiata Pine #2 Shop 5/4 HvyLBYP
KD Radiata Pine #2 Shop 6/4 HvyLCAZ
KD Radiata Pine #3 Shop 5/4 HvyLBYQ
KD Radiata Pine #3 Shop 6/4 HvyLCBA
KD Radiata Pine Moulding & Btr 5/4 RoughLBUK
KD Radiata Pine Moulding & Btr 6/4 RoughLBUL
KD White Fir #2 Shop 5/4 HvyLBOW
KD White Fir #3 Shop 5/4 HvyLBPN
KD White Fir Moulding & Btr 5/4 RoughLBNG
Coast Dry Random and Stud Composite

Coast Dry Random and Stud CompositeLCHE
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x6 randomLAAB
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x8 randomLAAC
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLAAD
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2&Btr 2x12 randomLAAE
KD Coast Hem-Fir Economy 2x4 randomLBLU
KD Coast Hem-Fir #2 &Btr 2x4 randomLCEV
KD Coast Hem Fir Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLBYT
KD Coast Hem-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLAAK
KD Coast Hem-Fir Utility 2x4 randomLAAF
KD Douglas Fir #1&Btr 2x4 randomLAKB
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x6 randomLADB
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x8 randomLADC
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLADD
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x12 randomLADE
KD Douglas Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCEO
KD Douglas Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLADK
KD Douglas Fir Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLBYW
KD Douglas Fir Utility 2x4 randomLADF
Inland Composite

Inland CompositeLCHF
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2&Btr 1x6 randomLBEE
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLAIA
KD Engelmann Spruce-Lodgepole Pine #2/#2&Btr 2x4 9-foot PETLAIB
KD Fir & Larch #1&Btr 2x4 randomLAKT
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x6 randomLADU
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x8 randomLADV
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x10 randomLADW
KD Fir & Larch #2&Btr 2x12 randomLADX
KD Fir & Larch #3 2x6 randomLADZ
KD Fir & Larch Std&Btr 2x4 randomLADT
KD Fir & Larch #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLAED
KD Fir & Larch #2/#2&Btr 2x4 9-foot PETLAEE
KD Fir&Larch Economy 2x4 randomLBNH
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLACC
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x8 randomLACD
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLACE
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x12 randomLACF
KD Inland Hem-Fir (N. Calif. rate) #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCLC
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLABB
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x8 randomLABC
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLABD
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2&Btr 2x12 randomLABE
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLABA
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2/#2&Btr 2x4 8-foot PETLABK
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) #2/#2&Btr 2x4 9-foot PETLABL
KD Inland Hem-Fir (Spokane rate) Utility 2x4 randomLABF
KD Inland Hem-Fir Economy 2x4 randomLBMH
KD Ponderosa Pine #3 Shop 6/4 HvyLBPL
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #2&Btr 1x6 randomLBEU
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #2&Btr 1x12 randomLBEX
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #3 1x12 randomLBFX
KD Ponderosa Pine (Inland mills) #4 1x6 randomLBGR
KD Spruce-Pine-Fir (South) #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCEW
KD Spruce-Pine-Fir (South) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLCEX
KD Western Red Cedar (Inland mills) #3&Btr 1x6 randomLBHP
KD White Fir #1 Shop 5/4 HvyLBOC
Southern Pine Composite

Southern Pine CompositeLCHG
KD Southern Pine #2 1x4 randomLBKJ
KD Southern Pine #2 1x6 randomLBKK
KD S Pine (West) #2 4x4 8'LCNO
KD Southern Pine #3 1x4 randomLBKX
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x4 randomLAKA
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x6 randomLBWN
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x8 randomLBWO
KD Southern Pine (Central) #1 2x10 randomLBWP
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x4 randomLAFG
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x6 randomLAFH
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x8 randomLAFI
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x10 randomLAFJ
KD Southern Pine (Central) #2 2x12 randomLAFK
KD Southern Pine (Central) #3 2x4 randomLAFL
KD Southern Pine (Central) #4 2x4 randomLBOX
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #1 2x4 randomLAKS
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x4 randomLAGD
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x6 randomLAGE
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x8 randomLAGF
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x10 randomLAGG
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #2 2x12 randomLAGH
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #3 2x4 randomLAGI
KD Southern Pine (Eastside) #4 2x4 randomLBPO
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x4 randomLAJF
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x6 randomLAJG
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x8 randomLAJH
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #1 2x10 randomLAJI
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x4 randomLAEP
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x6 randomLAEQ
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x8 randomLAER
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x10 randomLAES
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #2 2x12 randomLAET
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #3 2x4 randomLAEU
KD Southern Pine (Westside) #4 2x4 randomLBOF
KD Southern Pine Radius Edge Decking Standard (East) 5/4x6 12-footLCGR
Western S-P-F Composite

Western S-P-F CompositeLCHH
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x4 randomLCBQ
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x6 randomLCBR
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x8 randomLCBS
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x10 randomLCBT
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #2&Btr 2x12 randomLCBU
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Minn) 1650f 2x4 randomLAJE
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Economy 2x4 random ($Cdn)LBXV
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLCCB
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLCCD
KD Western Spruce-Pine-Fir #3/Utility 2x4 randomLCLD
Eastern S-P-F Composite

Eastern S-P-F CompositeLCHI
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #1&2 2x4 randomLAKF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #1&2 2x6 randomLAKG
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) #3 2x6 randomLAKK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) 1650f 2x4 randomLBZW
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) 2100f 2x4 randomLBZV
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Economy 2x4 randomLBQF
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Economy 2x6 randomLBQG
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Stud 2x3 8-foot PETLAKO
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLAKL
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLAKM
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLAKN
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Utility 2x4 randomLAKJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Utility&Btr 1x3 randomLBER
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Boston) Utility&Btr 1x4 randomLBES
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #1&2 2x4 randomLAKW
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #1&2 2x6 randomLAKX
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) #3 2x6 randomLALA
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) 1650f 2x4 randomLBZZ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) 2100f 2x4 randomLBZY
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Economy 2x4 randomLBQI
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Economy 2x6 randomLBQJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x3 8-foot PETLALE
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLALB
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x4 9-foot PETLALC
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLALD
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Great Lakes) Utility 2x4 randomLAKZ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) #1&2 2x4 randomLALJ
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) #1&2 2x6 randomLALK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) #3 2x6 randomLBUH
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Economy 2x4 randomLBWX
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Economy 2x6 randomLBWY
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Stud 2x3-8-foot PETLBWK
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Stud 2x4 8-foot PETLALN
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Stud 2x6 8-foot PETLALO
KD Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir (del. Toronto) Utility 2x4 randomLBUG
Green Douglas Fir Composite

Green Douglas Fir CompositeLCHJ
Green Douglas Fir #1&Btr 2x4 randomLAJK
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #1&Btr 6x6 random, FOHCLBQA
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x6 randomLAAM
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x8 randomLAAN
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x10 randomLAAO
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x12 randomLAAP
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Economy 2x4 randomLBRD
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x4 8-ft PETLCML
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 2x4 9-ft PETLCMM
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLAAL
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) #2&Btr 4x4 randomLCLQ
Green Douglas Fir (Portland rate) Utility 2x4 randomLAAQ
Green Douglas Fir (N. Calif. rate) Std&Btr 2x4 randomLCKV
Structural Panel Composite

Structural Panel CompositePAMN
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 7/16 (24/16)PAKU
Oriented Strand Board North Central 23/32 T&GPAAW
Oriented Strand Board North Central 7/16 (24/16)PAAS
Oriented Strand Board Southwest 7/16 (24/16)PACS
Southern Plywood Westside BCX 15/32PAIK
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 15/32 4-plyPAGR
Southern Plywood Westside Underlayment 23/32PAKF
Western Plywood ACX 23/32PAAK
Western Plywood Coast CDX 1/2 4-plyPAAD
Western Plywood Coast Underlayment 23/32PAAM
Western Plywood Concrete Form 3/4PAAP
Midweek Structural Panel Composite

Midweek Structural Panel CompositeMAGG
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 7/16 (24/16)MAFA
Oriented Strand Board North Central 23/32 T&GMAEX
Oriented Strand Board North Central 7/16 (24/16)MAEW
Oriented Strand Board Southwest 7/16 (24/16)MAFC
Southern Plywood Westside BCX 15/32MAGY
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 15/32 4-plyMADX
Southern Plywood Westside Underlayment 23/32MAER
Western Plywood ACX 23/32MAEO
Western Plywood Coast CDX 1/2 4-plyMADQ
Western Plywood Coast Underlayment 23/32MAEP
Western Plywood Concrete Form 3/4MAEQ
Oriented Strand Board Composite

Oriented Strand Board CompositePAND
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 3/8PAKT
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 1/2PAKW
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 15/32PAKV
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 19/32 T&GPAKX
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 23/32 T&GPAKY
Oriented Strand Board Eastern Canada 7/16 (24/16)PAKU
Oriented Strand Board Mid Atlantic 15/32PALC
Oriented Strand Board Mid Atlantic 23/32 T&GPALF
Oriented Strand Board Mid Atlantic 7/16 (24/16)PALB
Oriented Strand Board North Central 15/32PAAT
Oriented Strand Board North Central 1/2PAAU
Oriented Strand Board North Central 19/32 T&GPAAV
Oriented Strand Board North Central 23/32 T&GPAAW
Oriented Strand Board North Central 7/16 (24/16)PAAS
Oriented Strand Board Southeast 23/32 T&GPADW
Oriented Strand Board Southeast 7/16 (24/16)PADS
Oriented Strand Board Southwest 23/32 T&GPACW
Oriented Strand Board Southwest 7/16 (24/16)PACS
Oriented Strand Board Western Canada 3/8PALH
Oriented Strand Board Western Canada 15/32PALJ
Oriented Strand Board Western Canada 23/32 T&GPALM
Oriented Strand Board Western Canada 7/16 (24/16)PALI
Southern Pine Plywood Composite

Southern Pine Plywood CompositePANE
Southern Plywood Central Rated 15/32 4-plyPAHL
Southern Plywood Central Rated 19/32PAHM
Southern Plywood Central Rated 23/32PAHN
Southern Plywood Central Rated 3/8PAHJ
Southern Plywood Central Underlayment 23/32PAKL
Southern Plywood Eastside 6-patch 19/32 GroovedPAHU
Southern Plywood Eastside BCX 15/32PAJD
Southern Plywood Eastside BCX 23/32PAJF
Southern Plywood Eastside Rated 15/32 3-plyPAIE
Southern Plywood Eastside Rated 15/32 4-plyPAIF
Southern Plywood Eastside Rated 19/32PAIG
Southern Plywood Eastside Rated 23/32PAIH
Southern Plywood Eastside Rated 3/8PAID
Southern Plywood Eastside Concrete Form 23/32PAKQ
Southern Plywood Eastside Underlayment 23/32PAKO
Southern Plywood Westside 6-patch 19/32 GroovedPAHA
Southern Plywood Westside BCX 15/32PAIK
Southern Plywood Westside BCX 23/32PAIM
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 15/32 3-plyPAGQ
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 15/32 4-plyPAGR
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 19/32PAGS
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 23/32PAGT
Southern Plywood Westside Rated 3/8PAGP
Southern Plywood Westside Concrete Form 23/32PAKH
Southern Plywood Westside Underlayment 23/32PAKF
Western Fir Plywood Composite

Western Fir Plywood CompositePANF
Western Plywood ACX 23/32PAAK
Western Plywood CC P&TS 1/2PAFA
Western Plywood CCX 1/2PAEI
Western Plywood Coast CDX 1/2 3-plyPAAC
Western Plywood Coast CDX 1/2 4-plyPAAD
Western Plywood Coast CDX 3/4 4-plyPAAF
Western Plywood Coast CDX 3/4 5-plyPAMT
Western Plywood Coast CDX 3/8PAAB
Western Plywood Coast CDX 5/8 4-plyPAAE
Western Plywood Coast CDX 5/8 5-plyPABH
Western Plywood Coast Underlayment 23/32PAAM
Western Plywood Concrete Form 3/4PAAP
Western Plywood Siding 18-patch 19/32PAGG
Non-Structural Panel Composite

Non-Structural Panel CompositePASH
Western Non-Structural Panels Particleboard (Coast) Industrial 3/4"
PAHF
Western Non-Structural Panels Particleboard (Inland) Industrial 3/4"
PAHZ
Southern Non-Structural Panels Particleboard (Central) Industrial 3/4"
PAIQ
Southern Non-Structural Panels Particleboard (East) Industrial 5/8"
PAJH
Non-Structural Panels MDF (West) 3/4"
PALO
Non-Structural Panels MDF (East) 3/4"
PALQ
Western Non-Structural Panels Melamine 3/4"
PANT
Eastern Non-Structural Panels Melamine 3/4"
PANU
Western Non-Structural Panels Particleboard UL Interior 1/2"
PAJV
