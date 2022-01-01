Random Lengths composite price item descriptions

Random Lengths framing lumber and structural panel composite prices, by month

Posting of the monthly averages of the composite prices was retired on September 6, 2019. However, content is now integrated into the Forest Products news and price data service.

Random Lengths Framing Lumber Composite Price

The framing lumber composite price is designed as a broad measure of price movement in the lumber market. The composite formula was revised in April 2003, and the new formula was used to calculate the composite from January 1995 to March 2003. The composite price is a weighted average of 15 key framing lumber prices. Prices are $ per thousand board feet. Spreadsheet/Database Label: LCBM

Random Lengths Structural Panel Composite Price

The structural panel composite price is a broad measure of price movement in structural panel markets. The composite formula was revised in July 1998, and the new formula was used to calculate 1997 results. The revised composite is a weighted average of 11 key panel items. Prices are $ per thousand square feet. Spreadsheet/Database Label: PAMN