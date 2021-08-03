Contact Us Login

200-percent-volatility-pulp-img.png
Pulp price volatility
What’s lurking beneath the surface?
August 03, 2021 07:00 AM
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
Why the lithium market needs to take a leap of faith on pricing
Fastmarkets index manager Peter Hannah asks the question, “which lithium prices best reflect market condition?” and explores the value of spot price
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Peter Hannah
Lithium.
Futures aid volatile lithium market; supply seen as key risk
Recently launched futures contracts can help mitigate significant volatility in the lithium market, but in the long term it is supply shortages that will keep buyers awake at night, according to market experts speaking at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas.
September 20, 2021 09:43 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
pulp-20-year-price-trend-12-05-2021.jpg
Pulp price volatility: Seven things you need to know
Volatility in global pulp markets has increased over the past 20 years, never more so than in 2021. Find out what’s driving price and creating volatility, and what role pulp futures trading played in the recent price rally.
May 13, 2021 02:39 PM
