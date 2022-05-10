Contact Us Login

Gary Zauner

Associate Editor

Gary Zauner joined Random Lengths (now a part of Fastmarkets) upon the merger with Crow’s, where he worked for 20 years, most recently as editor. He began a career in the forest products industry in 1981, where he worked for 11 years at various jobs, including sales and management.

His expertise is in North American lumber and wood panel markets.

He covers mill production and prices in all major wood products markets. He provides editorial support to Fastmarkets wood products news and analysis.

He hold a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in professional writing from Portland State University.

