Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Holly Chant

Price reporter
Related articles
Container ships at dock
Steel scrap exporters continue to seek alternative markets amid weak Turkish buying
Exporters of steel scrap have continued to explore alternative destination markets for sales of deep-sea scrap cargoes because of the slump in prices in Turkey, sources said in the week ended Friday June 24
June 24, 2022
 · 
Cem Turken
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed