Long steel. Reinforcing steel bar for construction
Sustainability ‘not yet a priority for long steel sector’
Buyers in the long steel sector cannot purchase green steel products and remain competitive unless their usage is written into legislation, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday October 7
October 10, 2022
India-Inés Levy
