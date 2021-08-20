Industrial minerals
Lithium prices in China rallied further in the week to Thursday August 19, with optimism over demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries continuing to boost sentiment.
Alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Alumina, fused brown, min 95% Al2O3, FEPA F8-220 grit, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Alumina, fused brown, min 95% Al2O3, refractory sized (0-6mm), fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Alumina, fused white, 25kg bags, cif Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Andalusite 57% Al2O3 min, cif Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, cif Antwerp/Rotterdam, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, cif US East Coast, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|
Discontinued
|Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, in-whs Antwerp/Rotterdam, €/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, in-whs Baltimore, $/lb
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Barite, API, 1.5t big bags, ground, fob Southern Turkey, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Barite, API, SG 4.2, unground lump, bulk, fob Chennai, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Barite, API, SG 4.2, unground lump, bulk, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Barite, API, SG 4.2, unground lump, bulk, fob Morocco, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Bauxite, refractory-grade, 85%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Bauxite, refractory-grade, 86%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Bauxite, refractory-grade, 87%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Bauxite, refractory-grade, 88%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Chromite, chemical, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Chromite, foundry, 45.8% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne (inferred)
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Chromite, foundry, 46% Cr2O3 min, dried and bagged, fob South Africa, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Chromite, foundry, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Chromite, refractory grade, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne (inferred)
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, cif Rotterdam, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, fob Durban, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, fob Tampico, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, metspar, min 85% CaF2, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, metspar, min 85% CaF2, fob Tampico, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Fluorspar, metspar, min 90% CaF2, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite amorphous 80% C, -200 Mesh, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite amorphous 80-85% C, -200 Mesh, FCL, cif China to Europe, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, +100 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, +100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, +80 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, +80 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Ilmenite concentrate, 47-49% TiO2, cif China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Iodine 99.5% min, contract, delivered US/Europe, cif Asia, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Iodine 99.5% min, spot, delivered US/Europe, cif Asia, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, calcined, 90-92% MgO, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, calcined, 94% MgO lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, calcined, 96% Mgo lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, dead burned, 90% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, dead burned, 92% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, dead burned, 94-95% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, dead burned, 95% MgO, fob Europe, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, dead burned, 97.5% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, European calcined, agricultural, cif Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, fused, 96% MgO lump,fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, fused, 97% MgO, Ca:Si 1:1, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, fused, 97% MgO, Ca:Si 2:1, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, fused, 97% MgO, cif Europe, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesia, fused, 98% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Magnesite, Greek, raw, max 3.5% SiO2, fob East Mediterranean, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Rutile concentrate 95% TiO2 min, bagged, fob Australia, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Rutile concentrate 95% TiO2 min, bulk, cif China $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Rutile concentrate 95% TiO2 min, large volumes for pigment, fob Australia, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Silicon carbide, FEPA 8-220 black about 99% SiC acid wash, ddp Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Silicon carbide, FEPA 8-220 black about 99% SiC water wash, ddp Europe €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Silicon carbide, green, over 99.5% SiC, FEPA 8-220, ddp Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Silicon carbide, refractory grade 95% SiC min, ddp Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Silicon carbide, refractory grade 98% SiC min, ddp Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Soda ash, natural and synthetic, dense and light, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Soda ash, natural and synthetic, dense and light, large contracts, delivered Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Soda ash, natural and synthetic, dense and light, small contracts, delivered Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Soda ash, synthetic, dense and light, fob China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Spodumene 5-6% Li2O min, cif China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Titanium dioxide pigment, bulk volume, cif Northern Europe, €/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Titanium dioxide pigment, bulk volume, cif US, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Titanium dioxide pigment, high quality, bulk volume, cfr Asia, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Zircon, premium grade, 66.5% ZrO2 min, bulk, cif China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Zircon, premium grade, 66.5% ZrO2 min, cif Spain, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Zircon, standard grade, 65.5% ZrO2 min, cif China, $/tonne
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Frac sand, northern white, 100 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Frac sand, northern white, 20/40 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Frac sand, northern white, 30/50 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Frac sand, northern white, 40/70 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
|
Industrial Minerals
|Active
