Industrial minerals

More than 100 industrial minerals prices backed by our auditable and comprehensive methodologies, with specifications that are industry standard

What’s happening in the industrial minerals market?

Latest industrial minerals news and market analysis

global-lithium-wrap-table.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese prices surge on optimism for spodumene, LFP battery demand
Lithium prices in China rallied further in the week to Thursday August 19, with optimism over demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries continuing to boost sentiment.
August 20, 2021 05:28 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
world map of next-in-line lithium projects
Why the lithium industry is heating up just as prices cool
July 22, 2021 09:10 AM
global-lithium-wrap-2021-07-02.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Rising spodumene price, firm hydroxide demand support complex
July 02, 2021 10:57 AM
 · 
Cristina Belda
global-lithium-wrap-25-06-2021.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Tight availability continues to support prices
June 25, 2021 12:43 AM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
global-lithium-wrap-18-06-2021.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Hydroxide prices post gains on supply constraints
June 18, 2021 11:49 AM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi

Industrial minerals price data
Market description Source Status  
       
Alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Alumina, fused brown, min 95% Al2O3, FEPA F8-220 grit, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Alumina, fused brown, min 95% Al2O3, refractory sized (0-6mm), fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Alumina, fused white, 25kg bags, cif Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Andalusite 57% Al2O3 min, cif Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, cif Antwerp/Rotterdam, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, cif US East Coast, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
Discontinued
 View this price
Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, in-whs Antwerp/Rotterdam, €/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Antimony trioxide 99.5% Sb2O3 min, in-whs Baltimore, $/lb
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Barite, API, 1.5t big bags, ground, fob Southern Turkey, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Barite, API, SG 4.2, unground lump, bulk, fob Chennai, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Barite, API, SG 4.2, unground lump, bulk, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Barite, API, SG 4.2, unground lump, bulk, fob Morocco, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Bauxite, refractory-grade, 85%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Bauxite, refractory-grade, 86%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Bauxite, refractory-grade, 87%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Bauxite, refractory-grade, 88%/2.0/3.15-3.2 (0-6mm), fob Xingang, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Chromite, chemical, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Chromite, foundry, 45.8% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne (inferred)
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Chromite, foundry, 46% Cr2O3 min, dried and bagged, fob South Africa, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Chromite, foundry, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Chromite, refractory grade, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne (inferred)
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, cif Rotterdam, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, fob Durban, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, acidspar, 97% CaF2, wet filtercake, fob Tampico, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, metspar, min 85% CaF2, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, metspar, min 85% CaF2, fob Tampico, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Fluorspar, metspar, min 90% CaF2, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite amorphous 80% C, -200 Mesh, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite amorphous 80-85% C, -200 Mesh, FCL, cif China to Europe, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, +100 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, +100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, +80 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, +80 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Ilmenite concentrate, 47-49% TiO2, cif China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Iodine 99.5% min, contract, delivered US/Europe, cif Asia, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Iodine 99.5% min, spot, delivered US/Europe, cif Asia, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, calcined, 90-92% MgO, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, calcined, 94% MgO lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, calcined, 96% Mgo lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, dead burned, 90% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, dead burned, 92% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, dead burned, 94-95% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, dead burned, 95% MgO, fob Europe, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, dead burned, 97.5% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, European calcined, agricultural, cif Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, fused, 96% MgO lump,fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, fused, 97% MgO, Ca:Si 1:1, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, fused, 97% MgO, Ca:Si 2:1, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, fused, 97% MgO, cif Europe, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesia, fused, 98% MgO, lump, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Magnesite, Greek, raw, max 3.5% SiO2, fob East Mediterranean, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Rutile concentrate 95% TiO2 min, bagged, fob Australia, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Rutile concentrate 95% TiO2 min, bulk, cif China $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Rutile concentrate 95% TiO2 min, large volumes for pigment, fob Australia, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Silicon carbide, FEPA 8-220 black about 99% SiC acid wash, ddp Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Silicon carbide, FEPA 8-220 black about 99% SiC water wash, ddp Europe €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Silicon carbide, green, over 99.5% SiC, FEPA 8-220, ddp Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Silicon carbide, refractory grade 95% SiC min, ddp Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Silicon carbide, refractory grade 98% SiC min, ddp Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Soda ash, natural and synthetic, dense and light, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active  
Soda ash, natural and synthetic, dense and light, large contracts, delivered Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Soda ash, natural and synthetic, dense and light, small contracts, delivered Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Soda ash, synthetic, dense and light, fob China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Spodumene 5-6% Li2O min, cif China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Titanium dioxide pigment, bulk volume, cif Northern Europe, €/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Titanium dioxide pigment, bulk volume, cif US, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Titanium dioxide pigment, high quality, bulk volume, cfr Asia, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Zircon, premium grade, 66.5% ZrO2 min, bulk, cif China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Zircon, premium grade, 66.5% ZrO2 min, cif Spain, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Zircon, standard grade, 65.5% ZrO2 min, cif China, $/tonne
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Frac sand, northern white, 100 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Frac sand, northern white, 20/40 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Frac sand, northern white, 30/50 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price
Frac sand, northern white, 40/70 mesh, API, exw Wisconsin, $/short ton
Industrial Minerals
 Active View this price

Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles so that you can be confident that our prices are market-reflective and market-aligned. We have provided impartial and independent prices that organizations have relied on for over 150 years.
