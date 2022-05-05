Market summary

Bauxite

Bauxite is the primary source of metallurgical-grade alumina, used to make aluminium metal, and non-metallurgical alumina, used in a range of industrial applications.

Total world bauxite production is around 300m tpy and while there are no authoritative sources for how much of this is consumed as non-metallurgical material, the fraction of raw bauxite produced for non-metallurgical applications is estimated to be 10-15m tpy.

About 80-85% of bauxite mined is processed via the Bayer Process to make alumina trihydrate (ATH), then smelter grade alumina (SGA), from which aluminium metal is derived.

The remaining 10-15% of crude bauxite is used to produce a range of non-metallurgical bauxite grades and non-metallurgical alumina grades.

The main applications for non-metallurgical bauxites are refractories, abrasives, high aluminium cements, aluminium chemicals and activated bauxite and alumina.

Other uses include filters and pigments for plastics and elastomers; special calcined aluminas for ceramics, refractories, abrasives, soft-burned calcined aluminas, hard-burned calcined aluminas for alumina cements, calcium-aluminate cements and mineral wool.

Alumina-based ceramic proppants for the fracking industry has been a significant consumer of bauxite, with production concentrated mainly in the North America and China with smaller amounts in Argentina, the Middle East and Australia, although this market has waxed and waned in line with oil price volatility.

As of 2020, the proppants market had all but collapsed to production of less than 200,000 tpy, from an estimated peak of around 1m tpy in 2014-15.

There are three main grades of non-metallurgical bauxite.



Abrasive-grade bauxite, used to produce abrasives;

Chemical-grade bauxite, used to produce aluminium chemicals; and

Refractory-grade bauxite, used to produce high alumina refractories.

Their characteristic chemical compositions of each grade of non-metallurgical bauxite are outlined below.

Grade Al 2 O 3 (%) SiO 3 (%) Fe 2 O 3 (%) TiO 2 (%) Abrasive Min 55 Max 5 Max 6 Min 2.5 Chemical Min 55-58 Max 5-12 Max 2 N/A Refractory Min 59-61 Max 1.5-5.5 Max 2 Max 2.5

Source: Industry sources

Alumina

The non-metallurgical grade (also known as chemical-grade) alumina market is estimated at around 8m tpy, around 60% of which is categorised as “commodity hydrate” and used to make aluminium sulphate for water treatment, while fine grades are used as high-value flame retardants.

“Specialty” or “premium” grade aluminas, which are calcined aluminas used applications such as refractories and ceramics. Brown-fused alumina (BFA) is a widely used abrasive mineral.

Calcined aluminas are also used as feedstock for high-purity grades of tabular alumina and white-fused alumina (WFA).

Other uses include aluminium fluoride and zeolites.

Consumption

Around 1.2 million tpy of calcined bauxite is used in refractories, with a small amount also going into abrasives.

Alumina hydrate and calcined alumina are the feedstocks for alumina chemicals, WFA and BFA, with the exception of some of the very highest grades with 4N or 5N purity.

High-alumina calcined bauxite with low levels of iron and other impurities is used directly in the production of refractories, along with around 40-50% (600,000 tpy) of BFA derived from calcined bauxite.

BFA production is estimated to be around 1.2m tpy.

Approximately 70% of bauxite-based refractories are used is in the iron and steel industries, with most of the remainder being used in cement kilns and the glass industry.

The vast majority of non-metallurgical bauxite used to produce non-metallurgical alumina in China (the world’s biggest consumer of non-metallurgical bauxite) is either produced domestically, or imported from Guyana.