Market summary

Graphite is one of the five main natural forms of carbon along with coke, coal, anthracite and diamond.

Graphite can also be manufactured synthetically, primarily via the Acheson Process, which uses lower purity carbon-bearing raw materials blended with tar pitch.

Graphite is used in a range of industrial applications including refractories, foundries, lubricants and batteries. It is the largest ingredient in the anode of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and is usually a mixture of natural and synthetic material.

The natural graphite market is around 1.1 million tpy, of which around 40% is flake graphite and 60% is amorphous (microcrystalline) material.

Annual production of vein graphite is less than 5,000 tpy.

According to the China Graphite Industry Association, global graphite mining capacity in 2019 grew to 1.8 million tonnes from 1.3 million tonnes in 2018, with the majority of the increase coming from outside China.

Total global supply of synthetic graphite is estimated to be around 1.5 million tpy.