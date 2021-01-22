Contact Us Login

IN FIGURES: China’s battery raw materials imports in December 2020
A summary of China’s battery raw materials imports for December 2020.
January 22, 2021 11:33 AM
Carrie Shi
Graphite producers for anode market adopting ESG faster than other sectors
Awareness and incorporation of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies within the graphite market are slowly developing, with take-up greater downstream - especially in the anode sector - and among developing companies, sources told Fastmarkets.
June 15, 2021 01:00 PM
world map of next-in-line lithium projects
Why the lithium industry is heating up just as prices cool
Under pressure to meet rapidly growing demand from EVs and energy storage, the transformation of the lithium supply chain is speeding up.
July 22, 2021 09:10 AM
painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
Amy Bennett
Electric Car in Charging Station
INTERVIEW: Li-Cycle sees Rochester EV battery hub as ‘start of something big’
Battery recycling start-up Li-Cycle sees the commercial production achieved at its Rochester, New York, plant as the start of something big.
March 18, 2021 12:27 AM
europe EV sales
Cobalt faces triple threat in southern Africa
Civil unrest, Covid-19 and supply curbs – three factors that could keep cobalt prices high through 2021
July 27, 2021 01:54 PM
Electric vehicle charging sign
The critical need for synthetic and natural graphite to meet EV sector growth
Numerous challenges are ahead for the graphite industry while it develops to meet the needs of the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) sector
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Soaring freight costs disrupting metals, minerals trade
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
November 12, 2020 02:50 PM
Davide Ghilotti
LITHIUM CONF: China to maintain key role in lithium-ion battery supply chain to 2025 - Bloomberg NEF
China is currently the key player in the lithium-ion battery supply chain and will remain dominant for the next five years, according to the head of energy storage at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
October 30, 2020 12:53 AM
Carrie Shi
ABB, Talga sign agreement for Swedish battery anode project
Talga Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology leader ABB to support the development and construction of Talga’s Vittangi anode project in northern Sweden.
November 25, 2020 12:28 AM
Sybil Pan
