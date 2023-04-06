Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Amendment to aluminium P1020A methodology for Europe, US, Japan

Following a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has amended its IOSCO-accredited aluminium P1020A premium methodology to allow for flexibility on the underlying futures price used.

April 6, 2023
By Alice Mason
Pricing notice

The methodology previously stated that the premiums are on top of the London Metal Exchange cash price. Fastmarkets has amended the methodology to clarify that, in addition to the LME, its premiums can be used with underlying futures aluminium prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The choice is down to industry market participants.

The specifications behind Fastmarkets’ aluminium premiums are aligned with those of either exchange.

The premiums the change relates to are as follows:

MB-AL-0346 - Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne
MB-AL-0004 - Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne
MB-AL-0316 - Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy, $/tonne
MB-AL-0343 - Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan, $/tonne
MB-AL-0020 - Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb

The update will be effective from Tuesday April 11, 2023.

To provide feedback, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these price assessments, please contact Alice Mason by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO Alice Mason, re Aluminium P1020A methodology.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch PIX containerboard price indices in the Gulf area
HELSINKI, April 6, 2023 (PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets proposes to launch PIX containerboard price indices, covering the main grades testliner and fluting, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
April 6, 2023
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices, via an open consultation process between March 1 and March 31, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, via an open consultation process between March 1 and March 31, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Pricing Notice
Delayed publication of alumina prices, aluminium low-carbon midpoint, aluminium scrap discounts: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ inferred prices for Brazil alumina, Aluminium P1020A inferred low carbon midpoint in-whs Rotterdam, and UK aluminium scrap LME discounts, for Wednesday April 5 was delayed for technical reasons.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Juliet Walsh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch Asian black mass payable indicators: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to launch weekly price assessments for black mass payable indicators, delivered South Korea, to provide insight to Asia’s burgeoning battery recycling sector.
April 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Roll of hot steel metal on the conveyor belt
Cliffs set $65-per-hundredweight HRC base price to prop up softening market
Cleveland-Cliffs announcement on Monday, April 3 of a $100-per-short-ton increase on all carbon hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products is aimed at bolstering a softening hot-rolled coil spot market in the United States, sources told Fastmarkets
April 5, 2023
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed