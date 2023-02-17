Amendment to aluminium P1020A MJP quarterly premium methodology

After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publishing deadline for its assessment of the aluminium P1020A main Japanese ports (MJP) quarterly premium, cif Japan. It will be published at the end of the first month of the said quarter instead of on the 15th day of the first month of the said quarter.

This is due to the settlement taking place later than usual – in the first month of the contract quarter – in recent quarters throughout 2022.

The deadline is part of the fall-back procedures. The settlement can still be published before the revised deadline when more than 30,000 tonnes of contracted business have been reported by a consumer, producer and trader.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alice Mason, re: aluminium MJP quarterly.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

