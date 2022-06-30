Amendment to Bauxite fob Brazil specifications, publishing time

The original consultation started on April 22, but was then extended on May 23. The extended consultation period ended June 23 and the changes will come into effect starting from the next assessment on July 21.

The new fob Brazil methodology specifications are as follows:

MB-BX-0015 Bauxite, fob Trombetas, Brazil, $ per dmt

Quality: Total alumina 50%; total silica 5%; Fe 20% max; moisture content 7% min, 10% max; organic carbon 0.15% max

Quantity: Min 40,000 tonnes

Location: fob Trombetas (other ports normalized)

Timing: Within two months

Unit: USD per dmt

Payment terms: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalized)

Publication: Monthly; third Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Notes: Bulk carrier

The price will be in a range rather than a single number to better reflect the market level, with a monthly publication time of 3-4pm London time to align with Fastmarkets’ other aluminium prices and the specifications have been amended to align with the recently launched Bauxite, cif China assessment.

Previous bauxite fob Brazil price assessments can be found here.

To provide feedback on this [price/index] or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Carrie Bone by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Carrie re: Bauxite fob Brazil.’

