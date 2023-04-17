Amendment to cut-to-length plate specifications: pricing notice

The amended specifications for the weekly assessment will be as follows:

MB-STE-0172: Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades, 0.375–2in thick x 48-72 in wide x 96-288 in long

Quantity: Minimum 50 tons

Location: FOB US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday

Notes: Raw material surcharges included, standard packaging

The consultation period for this proposal began on Friday March 17 and ended on Monday April 17. The change will be effective as of the weekly assessment on Tuesday April 25.

To provide feedback on this change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Zack Miller by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Zack Miller re: US CTL plate assessment.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

