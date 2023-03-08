Methodology Contact us Login

Amendment to Fastmarkets’ graphite flake, spherical, amorphous, electrodes price

After a four-week consultation period that concluded on February 28, Fastmarkets has amended its graphite flake price assessments from a single price to a range as of March 2.

March 8, 2023
By Jon Stibbs
Pricing noticeGraphite

Fastmarkets has also changed the publication schedule for its FOB China graphite spherical, amorphous and electrodes price assessments to bring them in line with the UK calendar.

Fastmarkets has amended all its graphite flake price assessments from a single price to a range to reflect variations that have developed in the market. This applies to the following price assessments:

- MB-GRA-0041 Graphite flake 94% C, +80 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
- MB-GRA-0040 Graphite flake 94% C, +100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
- MB-GRA-0042 Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
- MB-GRA-0038 Graphite flake 94% C, +80 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
- MB-GRA-0037 Graphite flake 94% C, +100 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne
- MB-GRA-0039 Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, cif Europe, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ other graphite prices are already assessed on the basis of a range rather than a single number.

Fastmarkets has also brought its FOB China price assessments for spherical, amorphous and electrodes, which are jointly covered from China and the UK, in line with the UK holiday pricing schedule.

This applies to the following prices:

- MB-GRA-0036 Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $/tonne
- MB-GRA-0044 Graphite electrodes, ultra high power, fob China, $ per tonne
- MB-GRA-0043 Graphite electrodes, high power, fob China, $ per tonne
- MB-GRA-0035 Graphite amorphous 80% C, -200 mesh, fob China, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ graphite flake FOB China price assessments continue to adhere to the Chinese calendar.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Jon Stibbs and Sybil Pan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jon Stibbs and Sybil Pan, re: graphite prices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

