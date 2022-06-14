Amendment to frequency of LME base metals warrant premium assessments

This follows a consultation period which started on Wednesday May 11 and ended on Wednesday June 8.

The amendment means the next publication of warrant premium assessments will take place on Wednesday June 22 and once every two weeks from then on.

Liquidity in warrant trades has been declining recently due to low stock levels at LME warehouses, with some locations not regularly active.

LME warrants are bearer documents of title, of a specified brand, of a specified lot of metal in a specified location and in a warehouse registered with the LME. Fastmarkets assesses premiums for locations globally and for six non-ferrous base metals (copper, aluminium, nickel, zinc, lead and tin).

The premium assessments affected are:

MB-AL-0333 Aluminium P1020A warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $ per tonne

MB-AL-0334 Aluminium P1020A, warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $ per tonne

MB-AL-0338 Aluminium P1020A warrant premium, in-whs US, $ per tonne

MB-CU-0377 Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs US, $ per tonne

MB-CU-0397 Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $ per tonne

MB-CU-0398 Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $ per tonne

MB-CU-0400 Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $ per tonne

MB-CU-0401 Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs South Europe, $ per tonne

MB-NI-0137 Nickel min 99.8% full plate warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $ per tonne

MB-NI-0138 Nickel min 99.8% briquette warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $ per tonne

MB-NI-0139 Nickel min 99.8% full plate warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $ per tonne

MB-NI-0140 Nickel min 99.8% briquette warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $ per tonne

MB-NI-0141 Nickel min 99.8% warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $ per tonne

MB-PB-0097 Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs US, $ per tonne

MB-PB-0105 Lead min 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $ per tonne

MB-PB-0106 Lead min 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $ per tonne

MB-PB-0109 Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $ per tonne

MB-PB-0110 Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs South Europe, $ per tonne

MB-SN-0042 Tin min 99.85% ingot warrant premium, in-whs South East Asia, $ per tonne

MB-ZN-0104 Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs US, $ per per tonne

MB-ZN-0117 Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $ per tonne

MB-ZN-0123 Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $ per tonne

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to any of the warrants premiums, please contact Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Callum Perry, re: LME warrants premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology