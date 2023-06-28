Methodology Contact us Login

Amendment to frequency of Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium

Fastmarkets is amending the frequency of its price assessment for Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium to once every week from once every two weeks, following a 30-day consultation.

June 28, 2023
By Sally Zhang
Pricing noticeCopper

The proposal was published on May 31 and the consultation ended on June 27, with no feedback received.

The first assessment under the new frequency will take place on Tuesday July 4, and it will be published every Tuesday thereafter.

The specifications for the premium, incorporating the proposed changes in frequency, are as follows:

MB-CU-0412 Copper EQ cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne
Quality: 99.9935% min copper conforming to LME specifications; Ag: 0.0025% max, As: 0.0005% max, Bi: 0.00020% max,Fe: 0.0010% max, Pb: 0.0005% max, S:0.0015% max, Se: 0.00020% max, Te:0.00020% max
Quantity: Min 25 tonnes
Location: cif Shanghai
Timing: Within 6 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: LC, TT or DP other payments normalized to cash
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday 4pm London time

To provide feedback on this price assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Shanghai EQ copper cathode premium, please contact Sally Zhang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sally Zhang, re: Shanghai EQ copper cathode premium.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

