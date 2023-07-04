Amendment to publication time of Fastmarkets’ China manganese alloy prices, port manganese ore index

The change take places on Tuesday July 4, and follows a consultation that started on Tuesday May 30.

The specifications for the affected prices, with the updated publication time, are as follows:

MB-SIM-0001 - Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, max 17% Si, in-whs China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Mn 65-72%, Si 17%, C 1.8% max, P 0.25% max, S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, all Mn grades normalized to 65% basis on pro rata basis

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Friday 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEM-0007 - Ferro-manganese 65% Mn min, max 7% C, in-whs China, yuan/ tonne

Quality: Lump. Mn 65-72%, Si 4.5% max, C 7.0% max, P 0.4% max, S 0.03% max

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: In-whs China

Unit: CNY/tonne, all Mn grades normalized to 65% on pro rata basis

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly, Friday 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-MNO-0005 - Manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Mn base 44%, range 42-48%; Fe base 5%, max 16%; silica base 11%, max 12%; P base 0.10%, max 0.16%; alumina base 5%, max 14%. Moisture base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: fot Tianjin – normalized for other China mainland sea ports

Timing: Immediate

Unit: CNY per dry metric tonne,

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-MNO-0004 - Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Mn base 37%, range 35-39%; Fe base 5%, max 10%; Silica base 5.5%, max 12%; P base 0.025%, max 0.160%; alumina base 0.2%, max 2%. Moisture content base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: fot Tianjin – normalized for other China mainland sea ports

Timing: Immediate

Unit: Yuan per dry metric tonne unit

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

To provide feedback on this amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Tina Tong at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Tina Tong re: manganese alloys and manganese ore port prices in China.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

